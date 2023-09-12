Technology News

Honor 90 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 14 India Launch

Honor 90 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2023 11:51 IST
Honor 90 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 14 India Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 5G seen in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Honor 90 5G is will sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display
  • The Indian variant of the handset will feature a 200-megapixel sensor
  • Honor 90 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support

Honor 90 5G is set to launch in India on September 14. The handset was released in China in May. HTech India, the company selling the phone in India, has now confirmed the key specifications of the Indian variant. Like its Chinese counterpart, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The product page of the phone on the official Indian website is live, which also lists other key details.

listing on the Honor India confirms that the phone could be available in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Peacock Blue colour options. Meanwhile, an Amazon microsite of the Indian variant of the Honor 90 claims that it will be available in India with up to 19GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage. It is also listed with 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants. The listing suggests that the handset will support a vRAM expansion of 7GB.

Confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, the Honor 90 5G India variant will run Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1 out-of-the-box. The phone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2664 x 1200 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits.

The triple rear camera unit of the Honor 90 5G will include a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Honor Image Engine support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Housed in the centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display, the front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

Lastly, the Indian variant of the Honor 90 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support via USB Type-C port. Honor claims that the phone could run 20 hours worth of local 720p videos. It will also support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS connectivity.

Previously, the Honor 90 5G has been tipped to be priced at around Rs. 35,000 in India.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 90 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 14 India Launch
