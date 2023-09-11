Samsung Galaxy A24 could get a successor soon. The South Korean giant could launch the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G soon. The phone has been in rumour mills for a while and now it seems to have been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website suggesting its processor and RAM details. As per the listing, the handset is likely to get an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. Meanwhile, the handset's CAD renders were leaked previously, suggesting a triple rear camera setup. It is also said to sport a waterdrop notch on the display.

According to a listing on Geekbench, the purported Galaxy A25 5G carries the model number SM-A256B. The listing was first spotted by the folks at MySmartPrice. It suggests that the phone could pack up to 8GB of RAM. The phone may run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 out-of-the-box. The listing also suggests that the Samsung handset will have six cores clocked at 2.00GHz and 2 cores at 2.40GHz, which appears to belong to the Exynos 1280 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 appears to have scored 973 points in the single-core test and 2,106 in the multi-core test on the benchmarking website. Other than these, the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal any additional details.

Previously, detailed renders of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G were leaked hinting at a black colour variant. From the leaked renders, the purported smartphone appears to resemble the Galaxy S23 5G. The upcoming phone is seen with a triple rear camera setup sitting in three separate circular slots, positioned vertically on the top-left corner of the back panel. However, on the front, it is seen to sport a waterdrop notch.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is shown to get the power button and the volume rocker on its right side, while the left side may have a SIM card slot. At the bottom, the phone is seen to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As per the leaked renders, the handset could offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the handset.

