The Realme 5G sale is now live, with Realme announcing the sale dates, starting September 11 to September 17, across the country. The company is offering several discounts and offers on select Realme 5G smartphones, including the newly launched Realme Narzo 60x, Realme 11 5G, and Realme 11 Pro 5G among others. Customers can save as much as Rs. 12,000 on the purchase of an eligible Realme 5G phone in the sale. The offers include instant discounts as well as bank offers and exchange deals.

Realme 5G sale, which is now live on the Realme website, has brought an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on the newly launched Realme Narzo 60x 5G. The smartphone, which is slated to go on sale today, i.e., September 12 at 12:00 pm, can be bought at Rs. 11,999. Additionally, buyers can also get a 2X coins reward worth up to Rs. 279 and free 6-month screen damage protection. The smartphone comes in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations and is available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colour options.

Additionally, the Realme 11 series, including Realme 11 5G, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+, is available at a discounted price. While there is a discount of Rs. 1,500 on the Realme 11 5G, the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ get a discount of Rs. 2,000. Additionally, buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI on all variants of the smartphones. The two pro variants of the phone are priced at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively.

Furthermore, Realme 11x 5G is also available with no cost EMI offer, however, there is no discount being offered on the smartphone. It is available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options, priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

Other smartphones available for sale are Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. While the former gets a discount of Rs. 1,300, the latter is selling with a Rs. 2,000 discount. The company is also offering a bank discount of Rs. 250 on ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, and Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.