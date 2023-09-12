Technology News

Realme 5G Sale Brings Up to Rs. 12,000 Discounts on Smartphones: All Details

Realme 5G sale is live from September 11 to September 17, wherein buyers can also avail of no-cost EMIs and other offers.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 September 2023 10:28 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 60 5G is priced at Rs. 16,699 with a Rs. 1300 discount

Highlights
  • Realme 11 5G gets an instant discount of Rs. 1,500
  • The handset can be purchased at Rs. 17,499
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G can be bought at Rs. 21,999

The Realme 5G sale is now live, with Realme announcing the sale dates, starting September 11 to September 17, across the country. The company is offering several discounts and offers on select Realme 5G smartphones, including the newly launched Realme Narzo 60x, Realme 11 5G, and Realme 11 Pro 5G among others. Customers can save as much as Rs. 12,000 on the purchase of an eligible Realme 5G phone in the sale. The offers include instant discounts as well as bank offers and exchange deals.

Realme 5G sale, which is now live on the Realme website, has brought an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on the newly launched Realme Narzo 60x 5G. The smartphone, which is slated to go on sale today, i.e., September 12 at 12:00 pm, can be bought at Rs. 11,999. Additionally, buyers can also get a 2X coins reward worth up to Rs. 279 and free 6-month screen damage protection. The smartphone comes in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations and is available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colour options.

Additionally, the Realme 11 series, including Realme 11 5G, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+, is available at a discounted price. While there is a discount of Rs. 1,500 on the Realme 11 5G, the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ get a discount of Rs. 2,000. Additionally, buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI on all variants of the smartphones. The two pro variants of the phone are priced at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively.

Furthermore, Realme 11x 5G is also available with no cost EMI offer, however, there is no discount being offered on the smartphone. It is available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options, priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

Other smartphones available for sale are Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. While the former gets a discount of Rs. 1,300, the latter is selling with a Rs. 2,000 discount. The company is also offering a bank discount of Rs. 250 on ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, and Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Read detailed Realme 11 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
