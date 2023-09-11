Technology News
OnePlus 12R Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery; Could Launch Early Next Year

OnePlus 12R is said to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 September 2023 17:50 IST
OnePlus 12R Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery; Could Launch Early Next Year

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R 5G (above) debuted in China as the OnePlus Ace 2

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R is said to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14
  • It could get a 16-megapixel front camera
  • OnePlus 12R is likely to succeed the OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was launched in India in February this year. Now, OnePlus 12R is reportedly in the works as a possible successor of the smartphone. The launch date of the OnePlus 12R is yet to be officially confirmed by the Shenzhen headquartered company, but ahead of it, its specifications have leaked on the Web. The upcoming handset is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is tipped to house a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W charging. The OnePlus 12R is expected to go official early next year.

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested the launch timeline and specifications of the OnePlus 12R on X (formerly Twitter). He claimed that the handset would be launched in early 2024. It is said to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3. The OnePlus 11R 5G debuted in China as the OnePlus Ace 2.

As per the leak, the OnePlus 12R will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For optics, the handset is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 16-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus 12R is said to include an alert slider and stereo speakers. According to Brar, it will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. These are in line with past leaks.

OnePlus 12R is likely to succeed the OnePlus 11R 5G, which was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage configuration and Rs. 44,999 for the 16GB + 256G storage variant.

The current OnePlus 11R 5G sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
OnePlus 12R Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery; Could Launch Early Next Year
