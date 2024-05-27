Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was earlier said to offer triple rear cameras instead of quad cameras like its predecessor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2024 17:13 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is months away
  • It is expected to bring notable upgrades over the predecessor
  • Camera specifications of the Galaxy S25 Ultra have just leaked online
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is only a few months old but we're already seeing rumours about its successor on the Web. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was earlier said to come with a triple rear camera setup, ditching the fourth 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. However, a new leak claims that next year's Galaxy S series flagship will still feature a quad rear camera system, similar to the current model. It is said to boast a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications (rumoured)

Reliable tipster Ice Universe shared alleged camera specifications of the rumoured Galaxy S25 Ultra on Weibo. As per the tipster, the handset will have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The presence of a 50-megapixel 3x sensor and 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens in the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be a notable upgrade over the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the existing model does also have a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel wide camera, it gets a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

Ice Universe's claim comes a few days after a tipster asserted that Galaxy S25 Ultra is undergoing testing with three rear cameras — a main sensor, an ultra-wide unit, and a periscope zoom setup. The 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto sensor was said to be scrapped.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has a Titanium frame. The upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

