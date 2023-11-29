Honor Magic 6 series is expected to debut in the first quarter of next year. It is expected to include two models — Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro. They are already confirmed to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Magic 6 smartphones were widely speculated to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Now, a tipster hints at a notable shift in the camera specifications, saying Honor might opt for a lower resolution periscope telephoto lens instead. The Honor Magic 6 series is said to use a primary camera from OmniVision.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the Honor Magic 6 series will feature a 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera, instead of a 200-megapixel sensor. The sensor might boast a 1/1.3-inch size. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200-megapixel sensor also boasts the same size.

Meanwhile, the Magic 6 lineup is said to include OmniVision's OV50K main sensor. This sensor could debut with the new LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology.

Honor's Magic 6 lineup is expected to go official in the first quarter of 2024. They will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood and come equipped with a deeper AI integration as well as upgraded satellite communication. The handsets will have a Magic Capsule feature resembling Apple's Dynamic Island.

The Magic 6 series is said to come with upgrades over the Magic 5 series. The Honor Magic 5 and Honor Magic 5 Pro were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona in February. The Honor Magic 5 series is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and pack triple rear cameras. The phones are backed by 5,100mAh batteries with 66W fast charging support. The Pro model has a 50-megapixel primary camera, while the vanilla variant has a 54-megapixel main sensor.

