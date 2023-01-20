Technology News

Honor Magic 5 series is expected to include the Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 5 Pro and Honor Magic 5 Ultimate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2023 15:31 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Play 30 series (pictured) was launched in May 2022

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 5 may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The handset was previously spotted on China’s MIIT website
  • Honor Magic 5 is expected to launch at the 2023 MWC

Honor Magic 5 has been the subject of multiple leaks and reports over the past few months. The latest of which shows Honor taking a not-so-subtle dig at one of its major competitors - Samsung's flagship series of Galaxy smartphones. In the leaked promotional image of Honor Magic 5, which is expected to launch at this year's Mobile World Conference in Barcelona, the phrase “Go beyond the Galaxy to witness the real Magic” appears superimposed on an image of the first-ever photo of a black hole.

A leaked teaser shared by a tipster, first reported by GSMArena, shows the purported promotional image from Honor about the upcoming Magic series of smartphones, while also taking a not-so-subtle dig at Samsung's Galaxy smartphones. The phrase “Go beyond the Galaxy to witness the real Magic” appears superimposed on the Event Horizon Telescope photograph of a black hole, the first-ever black hole to be photographed. The capitalised G suggests that the teaser is referring to Samsung's Galaxy smartphones.

According to the report, the Honor Magic 5 is expected to launch at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. However, Honor has neither officially confirmed the launch of the handset at the global event, even though a previous report confirms the attendance of Honor.

Previously, the Honor Magic 5 was spotted on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification website. That listing hinted at the impending release of the smartphone and also pointed to a few key specifications. Even before the listing, certain specifications of the upcoming model were leaked online.

The upcoming smartphone series will reportedly include Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 5 Pro and Honor Magic 5 Ultimate handsets. The Honor Magic 5 Pro and Honor Magic 5 Ultimate are expected to sport a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup, while the base Honor Magic 5 model is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup.

The Honor Magic 5 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sport a 6.8-inch curved display. It is also expected to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Honor is also reportedly preparing to launch a new smartphone with a 100-megapixel rear camera. High-resolution renders of the yet-to-be-announced new Honor smartphone leaked online, revealing its design and a few specifications. The leaked images show the device in blue and black colour variants and are displayed in a hole-punch display design with a triple rear camera setup.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Honor Play 30 Plus 5G

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
