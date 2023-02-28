Honor Magic 5 series was unveiled by the company on the first day of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The flagship lineup from the Shenzen-based company includes Honor Magic 5, and Honor Magic 5 Pro. The smartphone company also unveiled the Honor Magic Vs, which is its first foldable flagship to debut outside China. The Honor Magic 5 series smartphones come equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, the Honor Magic 5 Pro packs a bundle of significant upgrades.

Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 5 Pro, Honor Magic Vs price, availablity

The MWC 2023 witnessed the launch of latest flagship smartphones from Honor, which included non-foldable Magic 5 series and company's first global foldable smartphone — the Honor Magic Vs. The Honor Magic 5 Pro comes five colour variants — Black, Glacier Blue, Meadow Green, Orange and Coral Purple, while the vanilla Magic 5 variant comes in Blue and Black colour options. Similarly, the Honor Magic Vs also offers Cyan and Black colour variants.

The Honor Magic 5 will be available at the stating price of EUR 899 (nearly Rs. 78,800), while the Honor Magic 5 Pro comes at EUR 1199 (nearly Rs. 1,05,100) for the 12GB RAM and 512 GB storage model. On the other hand, the Honor Magic Vs offers similar configuration at EUR 1599 (nearly Rs. 1,40,300).

The company has not revealed any date regarding the availability of the smartphones yet.

Honor Magic 5 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.81-inch OLED display with 19.54:9 aspect ratio. It gets quad-curved floating screen with support for gestures. The Honor Magic 5 runs on MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with Adreno 740 GPU.

For optics, the smartphone gets a triple unit rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel wide primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with OIS. It also sports a rear single LED flash in the camera unit. Meanwhile, users get a 12-megapixel front snapper with 3D depth camera for selfies and video calls.

The Honor Magic 5 Pro packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge charger and 50W support for wireless charging. The dual-SIM smartphone gets connectivity support for 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C. It is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Honor Magic 5 specifications

On the other hand, the Honor Magic 5 offers a 6.73-inch OLED display with 19.54:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has similar details as its high-end variant when it comes to operating system and processor.

Meanwhile, the tripe rear camera setup includes a 54-megapixel wide main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Honor Magic 5 is backed by a 5,100mAh battery. Other specifications are similar to the Honor Magic 5 Pro.

Honor Magic Vs specifications

Claimed to be the company's first foldable smartphone to be launched outside China, the Honor Magic Vs offers 7.9-inch inner display and 6.45-inch external screen, with screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with Adreno 730 GPU. The keyboard supports gestures and comes equipped with three-key navigation. Just like the other two smartphones in the Magic series, the Honor Magic Vs also runs on Android-13 based MagicOS 7.1.

The optics specifications of the smartphone include a 54-megapixel led triple camera setup and a 16-megapixel front snapper. The rear camera unit also has a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

It gets a 5,000mAh coupled with an HONOR 66W SuperCharge charger. With USB Type-C cable, the Honor Magic Vs gets WiFi, Bluetooth, and 5G connectivity support.

