Tecno Spark 10 Pro is all set to hit the Indian market on March 23, the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings confirmed on Monday. It was originally unveiled during the MWC 2023 in Starry Black and Pearl White colour options. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is confirmed to come as a mid-range offering in India and will pack up to 16GB of RAM with a virtual RAM feature. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and carries a 5,000mAh battery. Tecno Spark 10 Pro will be the first entrant in the company's Spark 10 series, which also consists of Spark 10 5G, Spark 10 C and Spark 10 models.

The new Tecno Spark 10 Pro will be launched in India on March 23. It is confirmed to arrive in the sub-Rs. 15,000 category. Tecno has listed the mid-level smartphone on its India website revealing its specifications. It will be offered in a sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration with Pearl White and Starry Black colour options.

Tecno will unveil Tecno Spark 10 Pro as the first model in its Spark 10 Universe. The lineup also includes Tecno Spark 10 5G, Tecno Spark 10 C and the vanilla Tecno Spark 10.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 10 Pro runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12.6 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole-punch design as well. As mentioned, the Tecno Spark-series phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using additional onboard storage.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro has an AI-backed triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and dual flash. For selfies, the listing suggests a 32-megapixel front camera with dual flash.

As per the listing, connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 10 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, NFC, and OTG. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, a g-sensor, and a proximity sensor. It is listed to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Further, it has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.