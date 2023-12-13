Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July this year as the second smartphone offering from the UK-based brand. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to break the covers as a possible successor of the Phone 2 around a similar time in 2024. Now, the Carl Pei-led company has announced an event for February 2024 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). This could be the first hint at its next product release. Notably, Nothing confirmed the arrival of Nothing Phone 2 during the MWC 2023.

Through a media invite, (via RapidZapper) Nothing has revealed that it has scheduled an event for the MWC 2024. The event billed as 'Nothing to See' will take place on February 27. The MWC 2024 event runs between February 26 and February 29 in Barcelona.

Photo Credit: Nothing Community/ RapidZapper

If Nothing's past moves are anything to judge by, we can consider the February event an early teaser for the Nothing Phone 3 or Phone (2a). Nothing used previous MWC conferences to build hype for its Phone 1 and Phone 2. Carl Pei showcased a prototype of the Nothing Phone 1 back in MWC 2022 whereas the brand confirmed the Snapdragon 8-series processor for Phone 2 at this year's MWC.

Rumours about the Nothing Phone 3 or Phone (2a) have already emerged on the Web earlier. The company is speculated to stick to its transparent back design with the next handset.

A Nothing smartphone with the model number A142 was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and could include a mid-range Snapdragon or MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Nothing currently has the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 in its smartphone portfolio. The latter was unveiled in July with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a revised Glyph Interface with LED lighting.

