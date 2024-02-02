Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Teases Magic 6 Pro’s Battery Technology, Shows Optimal Performance in Extreme Temperatures

Honor Teases Magic 6 Pro’s Battery Technology, Shows Optimal Performance in Extreme Temperatures

Honor Magic 6 Pro is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 12:14 IST
Honor Teases Magic 6 Pro’s Battery Technology, Shows Optimal Performance in Extreme Temperatures

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 6 Pro was launched last month in China

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on MagicOS 8.0 interface
  • YouTuber PhoneBuff has done a battery test of the Magic 6 Pro
  • Honor Magic 6 series powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

Honor Magic 6 series will be launched globally during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. Ahead of the wider release, Honor has revealed more details about the battery capabilities of its flagship smartphones. The Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with a second-generation silicon-carbon battery for improved performance and increased power density. The battery includes a new Power Enhanced Chip Honor E1. The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro were introduced in China last month. They run on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The former subsidiary of Huawei posted a video on YouTube to showcase the battery capabilities of the Honor Magic 6 Pro. In the video, the handset undergoes extreme battery tests and shows durability against different climate conditions. It shows strong resilience in cold at high altitudes and the battery seems to have 86 percent of charge remaining after three hours of video recording time.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro boasts a second-generation silicon-carbon battery for improved performance. This new technology is said to deliver higher energy density than traditional battery units. The battery unit has a Power Enhanced Chip called Honor E1 to manage the thermals. Honor packed the first generation silicon carbon cell in its Magic 5 series last year.

Additionally, YouTuber PhoneBuff has done a battery test of the Magic 6 Pro. In the six-minute video, he keeps the handset in a freezer and sets the temperature at -20℃. They connected a Bluetooth mouse to the phone and performed a video playback test. The handset showed strong resilience showing the strengths of the new battery tech.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. It was launched last month in China with a price tag of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The handset will arrive in markets outside China later this February during MWC 2024.

Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on MagicOS 8.0 interface and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display. The handset packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 180-megapixel periscope camera with OIS support. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic 6

Honor Magic 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5450mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2800 pixels
Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor Magic 6 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 108-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor Magic 6 Series, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple's iPhone Sales Target Billions Below Wall Street Expectations as China Business Suffers

Related Stories

Honor Teases Magic 6 Pro’s Battery Technology, Shows Optimal Performance in Extreme Temperatures
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Teases Magic 6 Pro’s Battery Technology, Shows Optimal Performance in Extreme Temperatures
  2. Honor Choice Watch May Launch in India Alongside Honor X9b; Tipped to Feature Dedicated SOS Call Button
  3. Apple's iPhone Sales Target Billions Below Wall Street Expectations as China Business Suffers
  4. Nothing’s CMF Sub-Brand Teases New Neckband Pro, Buds Launch
  5. OnePlus 12R Gets Camera Improvements With Its First Software Update in India
  6. Vivo Y200 5G Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant; Vivo Y27 4G, Vivo T2 5G Prices Cut in India
  7. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch Soon in India; Teased to Offer Upgrades Over Phone 1
  8. India’s Crypto Industry Misses Mention in FM’s Budget 2024 Speech, No Change in Taxes
  9. India Smartphone Shipments Grew 25 Percent YoY in Q4 2023, Xiaomi Climbs to the Top: Counterpoint
  10. TRAI Aims to Tackle Call Drops Issue With Regulations; Improve Connectivity Inside Buildings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »