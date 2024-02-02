Honor Magic 6 series will be launched globally during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. Ahead of the wider release, Honor has revealed more details about the battery capabilities of its flagship smartphones. The Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with a second-generation silicon-carbon battery for improved performance and increased power density. The battery includes a new Power Enhanced Chip Honor E1. The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro were introduced in China last month. They run on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The former subsidiary of Huawei posted a video on YouTube to showcase the battery capabilities of the Honor Magic 6 Pro. In the video, the handset undergoes extreme battery tests and shows durability against different climate conditions. It shows strong resilience in cold at high altitudes and the battery seems to have 86 percent of charge remaining after three hours of video recording time.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro boasts a second-generation silicon-carbon battery for improved performance. This new technology is said to deliver higher energy density than traditional battery units. The battery unit has a Power Enhanced Chip called Honor E1 to manage the thermals. Honor packed the first generation silicon carbon cell in its Magic 5 series last year.

Additionally, YouTuber PhoneBuff has done a battery test of the Magic 6 Pro. In the six-minute video, he keeps the handset in a freezer and sets the temperature at -20℃. They connected a Bluetooth mouse to the phone and performed a video playback test. The handset showed strong resilience showing the strengths of the new battery tech.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. It was launched last month in China with a price tag of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The handset will arrive in markets outside China later this February during MWC 2024.

Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on MagicOS 8.0 interface and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display. The handset packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 180-megapixel periscope camera with OIS support. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.