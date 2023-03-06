Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.81 Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.81-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition is priced at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 79,200).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 20:12 IST
Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.81-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition is sold in Elegant black and Burning Orange colourways

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1
  • The handset packs a 5,450mAh battery
  • Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition is equipped with 512GB of inbuilt storage

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition smartphone was launched in China on Monday. The handset is available in two colour variants and a single storage option. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It features a 6.81-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and capacitive multi-touch support. The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition packs a 5,450mAh battery capacity along with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless Honor SuperCharge support.

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition price, availability

The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition has been launched at a price of CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 79,200) for the sole variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is available in Black and Orange colour variants.

The smartphone is available for purchase on Honor China's official website.

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition specifications

The newly launched Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and supports dual SIM connectivity. It sports a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1,312 x 2,848 pixels) OLED display with capacitive multi-touch support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM.

For optics, the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition ships with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel front camera and a 3D depth camera. Additionally, it also has a rear LED flash.

The phone is equipped with 512GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC. It houses a 5,450mAh battery with support for 66W super fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone also supports wireless reverse charging

Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and gyroscope. The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition measures 162.9×76.7×8.77mm and weighs 217g.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic5 Ultimate

Honor Magic5 Ultimate

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5450mAhmAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2848x1312 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Honor Magic5 Ultimate Edition specifications, Honor Magic5 Ultimate Edition launch, Honor Magic5 Ultimate Edition, Honor
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU
Featured video of the day
Orient Electric's Fan That Produces Clouds?
Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.81-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G73 5G Specifications Leaked, May Launch in India at This Price
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  3. Vivo V27 Pro Goes on Sale in India At This Price
  4. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
  5. Apple Could Launch 3 New MacBook Models, iMac Later This Year: Report
  6. iPhone 15 Base Variant Could Sport This Feature From iPhone 14 Pro Models
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  10. RBI Launches Digital Payments Push in Partnership With Banks
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.81-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU
  3. iQoo Z7, iQoo Z7x Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut; India Launch Date Leaked: Report
  4. Amazon '5th Gear' 5G Store With Exchange Discounts, No Cost EMIs, Free Prime Membership Announced in India
  5. Nothing Ear 2 Launch Date Set for March 22, Qualcomm Executive Reportedly Leaks Details of Nothing Phone 2 SoC
  6. iPhone 15 Non-Pro Models Likely to Get Dynamic Island; Leaked Front Panel Hints Thinner Bezels on Pro Models
  7. Pakistan Banks Turn to Blockchain Technology to Update Customers' KYC Details Amid Economic Turmoil
  8. Delhi Man Duped of Rs. 29 Lakh Over Discounted iPhone Sale on Instagram
  9. Moto G73 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
  10. Apple Supplier Foxconn Commits to Setting Up Manufacturing Facility in Telangana ‘As Early as Possible’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.