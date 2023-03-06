Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition smartphone was launched in China on Monday. The handset is available in two colour variants and a single storage option. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It features a 6.81-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and capacitive multi-touch support. The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition packs a 5,450mAh battery capacity along with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless Honor SuperCharge support.

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition price, availability

The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition has been launched at a price of CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 79,200) for the sole variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is available in Black and Orange colour variants.

The smartphone is available for purchase on Honor China's official website.

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition specifications

The newly launched Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and supports dual SIM connectivity. It sports a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1,312 x 2,848 pixels) OLED display with capacitive multi-touch support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM.

For optics, the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition ships with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel front camera and a 3D depth camera. Additionally, it also has a rear LED flash.

The phone is equipped with 512GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC. It houses a 5,450mAh battery with support for 66W super fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone also supports wireless reverse charging

Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and gyroscope. The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition measures 162.9×76.7×8.77mm and weighs 217g.

