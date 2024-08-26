Honor Magic 7 Pro is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Magic 6 Pro 5G, which was recently unveiled in India. Details about the purported smartphone have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Key features and expected design of the handset have been leaked. Now, a report has suggested the complete list of expected specifications of the Magic 7 Pro. The phone is tipped to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Honor Magic 7 Pro is expected to sport a 6.82-inch 2K dual-layer OLED screen with quad-curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Honor's eye protection 3.0, according to a CNMO report. The display could come with 8T LTPO technology as well as Kunlun Glass protection. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, paired with UFS 4.0 onboard storage and LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the Honor Magic 7 Pro will likely get a triple rear camera system, which may include a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor and a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third rear camera unit could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto shooter or a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera of the handset is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel sensor alongside a 3D depth sensor.

According to the report, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is expected to pack a 5,800mAh battery backed by third-generation Qinghai Lake battery technology. The smartphone may come with support for 100W wired and 66W wireless charging.

For security, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is tipped to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 2D face recognition feature. The phone may have an IP68 or IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is expected to support satellite communication and could carry the C1+ RF chipset alongside an E1 efficiency chip, as well as an x-axis linear motor.