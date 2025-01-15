Technology News
Honor Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Globally Alongside Magic 7 Lite: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 7 Lite runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 January 2025 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 Pro runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 7 Pro packs a 5,270mAh cell
  • Honor Magic 7 Lite has a dual rear camera unit
  • It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
Honor Magic 7 Pro and Honor Magic 7 Lite have been launched in European markets. The Honor Magic 7 Pro is a flagship model with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset. It has a 5,270mAh battery and boasts a triple rear camera unit, which comprises a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter. The Honor Magic 7 Lite runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, and it houses a 6,600mAh battery with 66W charging support. The Magic 7 Pro was launched in China in October 2024.

Honor Magic 7 Pro, Honor Magic 7 Lite Price

Honor Magic 7 Pro is priced at EUR 1099.99 (roughly Rs. 97,000) for the 12GB RAM+512GB storage option. It is offered in Black, Breeze Blue and Lunar Shadow colour options.

The Honor Magic 7 Lite is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB RAM+512GB storage model. It is available in Titanium Black and Titanium Purple shades. Both phones are currently up for sale in Europe.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications

The newly unveiled Honor Magic 7 Pro runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 and sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with 1600 nits global peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with Adreno 830 GPU. It carries 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 7 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture and support for OIS. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 100x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth camera.

Connectivity options available on the Honor Magic 7 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, Infrared remote control, gyroscope, gravity sensor, hall sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. It has an IP69 + IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance. It has a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro packs a 5,270mAh cell with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

Honor Magic 7 Lite Specifications

The Honor Magic 7 Lite runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,224x2,700 pixels) AMOLED display and runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Honor Magic 7 Lite
Photo Credit: Honor

 

It has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 108-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It has Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity. Other connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Pro variant. It carries a 6,600mAh battery with 66W charging support.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
