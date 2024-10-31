Technology News
Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs, 80W Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2024 11:00 IST
Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs, 80W Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 comes in Morning Glow Gold, Moon Shadow Gray, Snow White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black shades

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 7 series supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage
  • The phones carry 50-megapixel selfie shooters
  • The Honor Magic 7 series has IP68 and IP69 ratings
Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro were launched in China on Thursday. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's newest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets paired with up to 16GB of RAM. They feature triple rear camera units including telephoto shooters and carry 50-megapixel front cameras. The handsets come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Both Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro support 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging and run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 skin out-of-the-box. 

Honor Magic 7, Honor Magic 7 Pro Price, Colour Options

Honor Magic 7 price starts in China at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,700). The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are marked at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,900), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is available at a price of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 67,300) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB versions are priced at CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 73,200) and CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 79,100), respectively.

honor magic 7 pro honor inline Honor Magic 7 Pro

Honor Magic 7 Pro is offered in Moon Shadow Gray, Snow White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black colourways
Photo Credit: Honor

 

The base Honor Magic 7 comes in five colour options — Morning Glow Gold, Moon Shadow Gray, Snow White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black (translated from Chinese). The Pro variant is offered in Moon Shadow Gray, Snow White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black (translated) shades. The phones are currently available for pre-order in China via the Honor website and will go on sale starting November 8.

Honor Magic 7, Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications, Features

The Honor Magic 7 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of global peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 7 Pro has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with similar features.

Both Honor Magic 7 series phones are powered by octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 skin on top.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro are equipped with 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel primary sensors and 50-megapixel secondary ultra-wide shooters. The vanilla model carries a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, while the Pro variant has a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front cameras on both handsets have 50-megapixel sensors.

The Honor Magic 7 is backed by a 5,650mAh battery, while the Magic 7 Pro packs a 5,850mAh cell. They support 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. Both handsets come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For security, they carry in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options for the lineup include dual 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
MacBook Pro (2024) With Up to 16-Inch Displays, M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications

