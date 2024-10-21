Honor Magic 7 series is scheduled to launch in China on October 30 as the successor to the Magic 6 series. Ahead of its impending debut, a tipster has suggested the specifications of the purported smartphone lineup, including details about its storage variants, colourways, security enhancements, and the chipset. Both the Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro are expected to come with up to 1TB of storage, and multiple colour options.

Honor Magic 7 Series Specifications Tipped

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that the Honor Magic 7 will be offered in 512GB and 1TB of onboard storage. The handset is speculated to be available in five colourways: black, blue, gold, grey, and white.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is said to be offered in three storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It is tipped to come in black, blue, grey, and white colourways.

The tipster suggested that the Honor Magic 7 series will be equipped with screen eye protection upgrades. Additionally, it will also support 3D face unlock along with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. In terms of optics, the smartphone lineup could sport upgraded periscope telephoto lenses. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (ubiquitously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4).

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Honor Magic 7 Pro is reported to sport a 6.82-inch 2K dual-layer OLED screen with quad-curved edges, 120Hz refresh rate, and Kunlun Glass protection. It is said to support Honor's eye protection 3.0 and 8T LTPO technology. The Snapdragon chipset is expected to come with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the purported handset is speculated to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens or a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor.

The handset is said to be backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 66W wireless charging.

