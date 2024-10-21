Technology News
English Edition
  Honor Magic 7 Series Storage Options, Colourways and Other Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Honor Magic 7 Series Storage Options, Colourways and Other Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Honor Magic 7 Pro could be offered in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 17:33 IST
Honor Magic 7 Series Storage Options, Colourways and Other Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 series is the purported successor to the Magic 6 series (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 7 series is reported to get Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Magic 7 Pro may come be backed by a 5,800mAh battery
  • The smartphone series will launch in China later this month
Honor Magic 7 series is scheduled to launch in China on October 30 as the successor to the Magic 6 series. Ahead of its impending debut, a tipster has suggested the specifications of the purported smartphone lineup, including details about its storage variants, colourways, security enhancements, and the chipset. Both the Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro are expected to come with up to 1TB of storage, and multiple colour options.

Honor Magic 7 Series Specifications Tipped

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that the Honor Magic 7 will be offered in 512GB and 1TB of onboard storage. The handset is speculated to be available in five colourways: black, blue, gold, grey, and white.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is said to be offered in three storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It is tipped to come in black, blue, grey, and white colourways.

The tipster suggested that the Honor Magic 7 series will be equipped with screen eye protection upgrades. Additionally, it will also support 3D face unlock along with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. In terms of optics, the smartphone lineup could sport upgraded periscope telephoto lenses. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (ubiquitously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4).

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Honor Magic 7 Pro is reported to sport a 6.82-inch 2K dual-layer OLED screen with quad-curved edges, 120Hz refresh rate, and Kunlun Glass protection. It is said to support Honor's eye protection 3.0 and 8T LTPO technology. The Snapdragon chipset is expected to come with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the purported handset is speculated to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens or a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor.

The handset is said to be backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 66W wireless charging.

Further reading: Honor Magic 7, Honor Magic 7 Pro, Honor Magic 7 series, Honor Magic 7 Specifications, Honor Magic 7 Pro specifications, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
