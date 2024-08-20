Honor Magic 7 Pro Design Render Surfaces Online; Camera Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Honor
Honor recently introduced the Magic 6 Pro 5G in India. The handset was unveiled in China in January this year alongside the base Honor Magic 6. Meanwhile, rumours surrounding the Honor Magic 7 lineup have started surfacing online. It will likely include a base and Pro variant, similar to the existing series. A tipster has now shared a render of the purported Honor Magic 7 Pro handset, based on leaks over the past few weeks. The render suggests the possible arrangement and the expected details of the rear camera module.
A design render of the Honor Magic 7 Pro, based on leaks of the handset, has been shared by tipster Teme (@RODENT950) on X. The image shared shows the rear of the purported phone in a white shade with a marble-patterned finish. The squircle rear camera module is seen with three sensors alongside an LED flash unit.
In the caption, the tipster states that the top left corner of the Honor Magic 7 Pro camera module holds the Lidar sensor, the LED flash unit as well as the colour temperature sensor. On the top right, there could be a 180-megapixel or 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor.
A 50-megapixel OV50K primary sensor is said to be placed on the bottom left corner of the Honor Magic 7 Pro camera module, while the bottom right corner is supposedly a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.
The Honor Magic 7 series will reportedly launch in November this year. The handsets are tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets and get batteries with 6,000mAh+ capacity. They may also carry tandem OLED displays alongside triple rear camera units.
