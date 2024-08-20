Technology News
Honor Magic 7 Pro Design Render Surfaces Online; Camera Details Tipped

Honor Magic 7 Pro is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 August 2024 11:49 IST
Honor Magic 7 Pro Design Render Surfaces Online; Camera Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 Pro is expected to succeed the Honor Magic 6 Pro (pictured)

  • Honor Magic 7 series may launch in November this year
  • The lineup will likely include a base and a Pro variant
  • The handsets could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Honor recently introduced the Magic 6 Pro 5G in India. The handset was unveiled in China in January this year alongside the base Honor Magic 6. Meanwhile, rumours surrounding the Honor Magic 7 lineup have started surfacing online. It will likely include a base and Pro variant, similar to the existing series. A tipster has now shared a render of the purported Honor Magic 7 Pro handset, based on leaks over the past few weeks. The render suggests the possible arrangement and the expected details of the rear camera module.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Design, Camera Details (Expected)

A design render of the Honor Magic 7 Pro, based on leaks of the handset, has been shared by tipster Teme (@RODENT950) on X. The image shared shows the rear of the purported phone in a white shade with a marble-patterned finish. The squircle rear camera module is seen with three sensors alongside an LED flash unit.

honor magic 7 pro x rodent950 Honor Magic 7 Pro

Honor Magic 7 Pro design render
Photo Credit: X/@RODENT950

 

In the caption, the tipster states that the top left corner of the Honor Magic 7 Pro camera module holds the Lidar sensor, the LED flash unit as well as the colour temperature sensor. On the top right, there could be a 180-megapixel or 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. 

A 50-megapixel OV50K primary sensor is said to be placed on the bottom left corner of the Honor Magic 7 Pro camera module, while the bottom right corner is supposedly a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Honor Magic 7 Series Launch (Expected)

The Honor Magic 7 series will reportedly launch in November this year. The handsets are tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets and get batteries with 6,000mAh+ capacity. They may also carry tandem OLED displays alongside triple rear camera units.

Comments

