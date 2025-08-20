Honor Magic 8 series is expected to launch later this year. The lineup may include a Mini, a Max, a Pro and an Ultra variant. Several key specifications of the purported phones have surfaced online over the past few weeks, including display, camera and battery details. A new leak has suggested the colour options that the handsets may launch in. Honor is expected to include two new colourways over the existing Magic 7 series models. The latest leak also hinted at some key features of the purported smartphones.

Honor Magic 8 Series Colour Options Leaked

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Honor Magic 8 series is expected to launch in black, cyan, white and titanium gold. The latter is expected to be marketed as the hero colour. The cyan and titanium shades are expected to be the new additions.

The existing Honor Magic 7 comes in Moon Shadow Grey, Snow White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black colourways, while the Honor Magic 7 Pro is sold in Morning Glow Gold, Moon Shadow Grey, Snow White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black colour options.

The tipster adds that the Honor Magic 8 series handsets will include a periscope telephoto camera, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and wireless charging support.

The Honor Magic 8 series is tipped to feature 6.3-inch, 6.58-inch, 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays. Honor may launch two models of the lineup in early October this year, while the Mini and Ultra variants are expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2026.

The Honor Magic 8 Mini may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and a 6.3-inch display. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 8 Ultra could feature a 6.9 double-layer OLED screen, a telephoto camera, a titanium alloy middle frame and a ceramic texture rear panel.

Previous leaks claimed that the Honor Magic 8 Pro may include a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel OV50Q sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

