Apple TV+ Gets 30 Percent More Expensive for Subscribers in the US, Select Other Markets

There appears to be no change in the India pricing of Apple TV+ and it still costs Rs. 99 per month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 August 2025 09:50 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Apple devices and other platforms

Highlights
  • Apple TV+’s monthly price has been revised to $12.99 in the US
  • It is Apple's third price hike of its streaming service in three years
  • India pricing stays the same at Rs. 99 per month for now
Apple is raising the prices of the monthly Apple TV+ subscription, the company announced on Thursday. The Cupertino-based tech giant's streaming service will become 30 percent more expensive for subscribers in the US and other affected international markets. The updated pricing is now reflected on the Apple TV+ platform, which now costs $12.99 (roughly Rs. 1,130) per month. However, no change appears to have been made to the pricing of the Apple One bundle, which brings together several Apple services, including Apple TV+, under a single subscription.

Apple TV+ Price Hike

This is Apple's third hike of the Apple TV+ subscription prices in three years. Its introductory pricing of $4.99 (roughly Rs. 436), which lasted for almost three years, was raised to $6.99 (roughly Rs. 611) in October 2022 in the US and other affected countries. A year later, it was hiked by another $2 (roughly Rs. 174) to $9.99 (roughly Rs. 873) per month.

However, it has remained stable since then, until now.

New subscribers will be immediately treated to the revised prices, while existing Apple TV+ users will have to shell out more once their current billing cycle ends.

It is unclear how Apple plans to justify the price increase, and no official statement has been provided. Citing an email received from the company, Variety reports that the tech giant cited the lack of advertisements and an expanding library of content as one of the reasons behind the hike in subscription price.

“Since its launch, Apple TV+ has expanded its deep library of hundreds of Apple Originals, with thousands of hours of premium programming across genres and brand-new releases weekly — all ad-free”, the company reportedly said.

The tech giant's streaming service has added several critically-acclaimed shows in recent years. This includes Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Severence, and Slow Horses. High-profile names such as Jennifer Aniston, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, and Cate Blanchett have also featured in many Apple Originals.

This move comes after the tech giant was reported to be losing more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,604 crore) a year on its streaming service. It is said to have spent over $5 billion (roughly Rs. 43,020 crore) per year on content since launching Apple TV+ in 2019, but trimmed it down by $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,302 crore) in 2024.

Interestingly, only the monthly subscription price appears to have been hiked. The annual plan still costs $99 (roughly Rs. 8,600) per month. There has been no change in pricing of the Apple One bundle too, which includes Apple TV+ along with iCloud storage, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade subscriptions.

As of now, Indian customers also do not have to worry about the price hike as Gadgets 360 verified that the monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs the same as before: Rs. 99 per month.

Apple TV plus, Apple TV Plus price, Apple TV, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Reportedly Be Powered by Exynos 2600 Chip

