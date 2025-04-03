Technology News
English Edition

Honor May Launch a Mid-Range Smartphone With an 8,000mAh Battery

Battery technology is indeed going above and beyond in 2025.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 17:18 IST
Honor May Launch a Mid-Range Smartphone With an 8,000mAh Battery

Honor X9b, available in India, offers a 5,800mAh battery

Highlights
  • Honor has teased the launch of a new ‘Power’ series of phones
  • These devices are said to offer massive batteries
  • A new model is expected to pack an 8,000mAh battery without the bulk
Advertisement

Honor has been quiet when it comes to launches in the Indian market. However, in China, there have been plenty of launches. The Chinese brand is now looking to make its mark with a smartphone that packs a massive battery. The company has teased this device in previous posts on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, but we are now starting to see more details about this upcoming smartphone's hardware and market placement. Indeed, it still remains unclear whether this device will make it to India.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has put up a post stating that the Honor phone with a massive battery is not an April Fool's Day joke, but a real device with a model number. The tipster added that the phone has been tagged as the DVD-AN00 on the MIIT database. The handset also seems to have received a 3C certification.

Coming to the battery, the tipster expects this mid-range phone to be powered by a large one with long battery life. A previous report by Huawei Central pointed out that this phone could be powered by an 8,000mAh battery. The same report also mentions that this mid-range device will have a very loud set of speakers. The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen series chipset, which does hint at a global release.

Charging large batteries quickly and efficiently has always been a problem. Digital Chat Station also mentions that this large battery will support 80W charging, which is good to have given that this is expected to be a very high-capacity battery. Hopefully, given the latest carbon silicon technology, this won't be a large and bulky phone as we have seen with most ‘big battery' smartphones in the past.

Realme is no stranger to large batteries either and also seems to be working (in Hindi) on a device with a large 8,000mAh battery. It too is expected to support 80W charging. However, Realme has yet to decide on the final battery capacity, which will also increase or decrease the phone's charging speed.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X9b

Honor X9b

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP53-rated design
  • Phone can survive drops
  • Large battery with excellent standby
  • Bad
  • Weak overall camera performance
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No charger in the box
  • Limited software upgrade commitment
Read detailed Honor X9b review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, Honor Power, Honor Power Battery, Honor Power Charging
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

Honor May Launch a Mid-Range Smartphone With an 8,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Now Available in India: See Price, Offers
  2. Lenovo Tipped to Launch a Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Gaming Tablet
  3. Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online
  4. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Faster CPU Performance Launched
  5. OTT Releases This Week: A Real Pain, Test, Kraven the Hunter, and More
  6. Netflix's TV App Now Lets You Watch Content in All Available Languages
  7. Oppo Unveils Lumo Image Engine; to Debut With Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series
  8. Oppo Reno 14 Series Said to Get Flat Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  9. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  10. BSNL Introduces IPL 251 Prepaid Recharge Plan With These Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor May Launch a Mid-Range Smartphone With an 8,000mAh Battery
  2. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo Announces Lumo Image Engine; to Debut With Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series
  4. BSNL Launches IPL 251 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 251GB Data, 60-Day Validity
  5. Anthropic Introduces Claude for Education Plan for Students and Academic Staff
  6. Sony Bravia Projector 7 With 4K 120 FPS Support and XR Processor Launched
  7. Netflix TV App Updated With Multilingual Audio Support for All Movies, TV Shows
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Now Available in India: Price, Offers
  9. Google NotebookLM Is Getting a New Discover Sources Feature That Can Search the Web
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Specificatons Leaked; Tipped to Use Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 FE
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »