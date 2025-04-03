Honor has been quiet when it comes to launches in the Indian market. However, in China, there have been plenty of launches. The Chinese brand is now looking to make its mark with a smartphone that packs a massive battery. The company has teased this device in previous posts on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, but we are now starting to see more details about this upcoming smartphone's hardware and market placement. Indeed, it still remains unclear whether this device will make it to India.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has put up a post stating that the Honor phone with a massive battery is not an April Fool's Day joke, but a real device with a model number. The tipster added that the phone has been tagged as the DVD-AN00 on the MIIT database. The handset also seems to have received a 3C certification.

Coming to the battery, the tipster expects this mid-range phone to be powered by a large one with long battery life. A previous report by Huawei Central pointed out that this phone could be powered by an 8,000mAh battery. The same report also mentions that this mid-range device will have a very loud set of speakers. The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen series chipset, which does hint at a global release.

Charging large batteries quickly and efficiently has always been a problem. Digital Chat Station also mentions that this large battery will support 80W charging, which is good to have given that this is expected to be a very high-capacity battery. Hopefully, given the latest carbon silicon technology, this won't be a large and bulky phone as we have seen with most ‘big battery' smartphones in the past.

Realme is no stranger to large batteries either and also seems to be working (in Hindi) on a device with a large 8,000mAh battery. It too is expected to support 80W charging. However, Realme has yet to decide on the final battery capacity, which will also increase or decrease the phone's charging speed.

