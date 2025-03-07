Technology News
Honor Magic 7 Mini With a Compact 6.3-inch Screen Reportedly in Development

A tipster suggests that the purported phone may have a “slim, ultra-light” form factor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2025 14:28 IST
Honor Magic 7 Mini With a Compact 6.3-inch Screen Reportedly in Development

Photo Credit: Honor

The phone is speculated to become part of the Honor Magic 7 series (pictured)

  • The phone is tipped to have a 6.3-inch display with 1.5K resolution
  • It is speculated to be launched as the Honor Magic 7 Mini
  • Honor’s current Magic 7 lineup includes the standard, Pro and Lite models
Honor could be the latest company to offer a compact flagship phone, according to a new leak. The Chinese manufacturer is said to introduce a new phone with a small-sized screen. While the moniker of the purported handset is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated to be equipped with a 6.3-inch screen which would potentially put it at par with the likes of Xiaomi 15 and the Vivo X200 Mini which also sport a similar-sized display.

Honor's Small-Screen Smartphone

Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked information about the development of the purported Honor smartphone in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. It is tipped to be equipped with a compact 6.3-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution. The phone itself may have a “slim, ultra-light” form factor.

The tipster suggests that it will be a flagship offering. While details remain scarce, it is speculated to be part of the Honor Magic 7 series, and could reportedly be introduced as the Honor Magic 7 Mini.

Notably, the lineup currently comprises three smartphones — the Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro, and the Magic 7 Lite. The company also offers a special variant of the former, marketed as the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design, which features classic Porsche elements and has a hexagonal-shaped rear camera module.

Meanwhile, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is also reported to be developing the Honor 400 series as the successor to the Honor 300 lineup that debuted in December 2024. It is expected to include a base, a Pro and an Ultra variant and could be launched in China by May 2025.

More details about the purported Honor Magic 7 Mini are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Honor Magic 7 Mini, Honor, Honor Magic 7, Honor Magic 7 series
