Honor Play 60 Price, Design, Colours, Key Features Surface Online; May Use a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Honor Play 60 may launch alongside an Honor Play 60m variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 28 March 2025 17:40 IST
Honor Play 60 Price, Design, Colours, Key Features Surface Online; May Use a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Play 60 is expected to join the Play 60 Plus variant (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor Play 60 may support p to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • The handset could get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • The Honor Play 60 may pack a 6,000mAh battery
Honor Play 60 could soon be unveiled alongside an Honor Play 60m variant in China. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted on a certification website. The listing suggests the expected design, price, and colour options, as well as RAM and storage configurations of the purported smartphone. Meanwhile, key features of the Honor Play 60 have been shared in the listing as well. It is expected to join the Honor Play 60 Plus, which was launched in China in June 2024.

Honor Play 60 Price, Colour Options (Expected)

The Honor Play 60 could be priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) in China for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, according to a China Telecom listing. The handset carries the model number NIC-AN00. 

Further, the listing reveals that the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the Honor Play 60 could be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,900) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,600), respectively. Since the prices are not yet confirmed by the company, it is best to take these with a pinch of salt.

honor play 60 china telecom inline Honor Play 60

Honor Play 60 design as seen on the China Telecom listing
Photo Credit: China Telecom

 

The design of the Honor Play 60 on the China Telecom listing shows a circular rear camera module on the top left side of the panel. An LED flash unit is placed within a vertical pill-shaped island under the camera module. The flat display appears with uniform, thin bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

Honor Play 60 is expected to be offered in Xiaoshan Green, Moyan Black, and Yulong Snow (translated from Chinese) colour options. An Honor Play 60m variant appears on the certification site as well. However, no other details of the Honor Play 60m are known yet.

The listing adds that the Honor Play 60 could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9. The handset will likely carry a 6.61-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen, a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. It is expected to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone may measure 163.95 x 75.6 x 8.39mm in size and could weigh 197g.

Honor Play 60 Plus

Honor Play 60 Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1610 pixels
Honor Play 60 Price, Design, Colours, Key Features Surface Online; May Use a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
