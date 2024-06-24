Technology News
Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 60 Plus arrives with an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 15:37 IST
Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Play 60 Plus is offered in Fairy Green, Magic Night Black and Moon Shadow White (translated) shades

Highlights
  • The Honor Play 60 Plus sports a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The handset runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0 on top
  • The Honor Play 60 Plus supports 35W wired fast charging
Honor Play 60 Plus has been unveiled in China. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. It sports an HD+ LCD screen and features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The phone is offered in two storage options and supports up to 20GB of RAM. Notably, the company recently introduced the Honor Magic V Flip with a large 4-inch cover screen in China.

Honor Play 60 Plus price

The Honor Play 60 Plus starts in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,500). The phone is offered in three colour options - Fairy Green, Magic Night Black, and Moon Shadow White (translated from Chinese).

Honor Play 60 Plus specifications, features

The Honor Play 60 Plus sports a 6.77-inch HD+ (1,610 x 720 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a peak brightness level of 850nits. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 613 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by an additional 8GB to up to 20GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

In the camera department, the Honor Play 60 Plus is equipped with a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera of the handset carries a 5-megapixel sensor, placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

The Honor Play 60 Plus arrives with an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone also comes with Swiss SGS Gold Label drop resistance and anti-extrusion certification.

Honor Play 60 Plus is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging. The dual nano SIM-supported phone also supports 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. 

Honor Play 60 Plus

Honor Play 60 Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1610 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Honor Play 60 Plus, Honor Play 60 Plus launch, Honor Play 60 Plus price, Honor Play 60 Plus specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
