Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor X60i With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Chipset, IP64 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X60i With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Chipset, IP64 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X60i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 July 2024 12:22 IST
Honor X60i With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Chipset, IP64 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X60i seen in Cloud Blue, Coral Purple, Magic Night Black and Moon Shadow White (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Honor X60i sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • The handset ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0
  • The Honor X60i is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera
Advertisement

Honor X60i has been unveiled in China with a dual rear camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale later this week, and there's no word from the company on when it will be launched in India. This newly-launched phone succeeds the Honor X50i, which was introduced in China in April 2023.

Honor X60i Price, Availability

The Honor X60i starts in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), respectively.

It will go on sale starting August 2 via the Honor China e-store and is currently available for pre-orders. The handset is offered in Cloud Blue, Coral Purple, Magic Night Black and Moon Shadow White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor X60i Specifications, Features

The Honor X60i sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

For optics, the Honor X60i is equipped with a dual rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera carries an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Honor X60i packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 35W charging. The smartphone also supports dual 5G, dual 4G, Wi-Fi, OTG, GPS, A-GPS, Galileo, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C connectivity. For biometric authentication, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 161.05 x 74.55 x 7.18mm in size and weighs 172g.

Honor X60i

Honor X60i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor X60i, Honor X60i Price, Honor X60i launch, Honor X60i specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 1 With Apple Intelligence, Call Recording and More Features Rolled Out
Honor X60i With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Chipset, IP64 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Gives First Look at Phone 2a Plus Ahead of July 31 Launch
  2. Realme 13 Pro Series With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  4. Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport Review
  5. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Surface Online
  6. Redmi Pad Pro 5G Review: Pro-grade Tablet at an Affordable Price?
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Realme 13 Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. Honor Magic 6 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  10. OnePlus Promises Free Screen Upgrade for Select Models in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Event Announced; Company Teases Upcoming Discounts, Offers and Deals
  2. OnePlus India Offers Free Screen Upgrade for Certain Models to Prevent Green Line Screen Defect: Report
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chipset for Entry-Level 5G Smartphones Debuts in India
  4. Realme Buds T310 TWS Earphones With 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  5. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Pre-Orders Now Live
  6. Lava Yuva Star 4G Renders Leaked Online, Said to Get 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. Realme Watch S2 With Up to 20 Days Battery Life, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Announces Metro Card Recharge Facility Via Chatbot Across Delhi-NCR
  9. Crypto Scammers are Disguising as BlackRock Officials to Lure Potential Victims: Details
  10. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »