Honor X80 is believed to be in development as the successor to the Honor X70, although the company has yet to confirm the phone's existence. According to a recent leak, the upcoming smartphone could feature a massive 10,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon processor. It is also expected to feature a 6.8-inch display. The Honor X80 is likely to debut in the entry-level smartphone segment. Separately, Honor is also said to be working on a new Power 2 smartphone, which may also house a 10,000mAh battery, as well.

Honor X80 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that an entry-level smartphone is in the works with a 10,000mAh battery. The device is said to feature a 6.8-inch LTPS display with 1.5K resolution and rounded corners. It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Weibo post didn't confirm the name of the upcoming device, but user comments suggest it could be the Honor X80. Honor is also said to be working on a Power 2 handset with 10,000mAh battery. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC.

Meanwhile, as spotted by Gizmochina, a Chinese tipster has allegedly claimed that a new battery for the Honor X80 has cleared China's 3C certification. The battery reportedly has a rated capacity of 9,755mAh, suggesting its typical capacity could be more than 10,000mAh. This further supports speculation about the existence of Honor X80.

The Honor X80 is likely to come with upgrades over the Honor X70. The latter was released in the Chinese market in July this year with an 8,300mAh Lithium-ion polymer cell that supports 80W wired charging.

The Honor X70 features a 6.79-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset under the hood alongside up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It features an AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset offers IP66 + IP68 + IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance.

Honor X70 starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Bamboo Green, Moon Shadow White, Magic Night Black, and Vermillion Red (translated from Chinese) colourways.

