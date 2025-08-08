Xiaomi, Honor, and other Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been competing to offer handsets with large batteries. A recent report indicated that Honor could be working on a new addition to the Power series that would pack a 10,000mAh battery. According to a tipster, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is also developing a handset that might ship with a battery capacity that ranges between 8,500mAh and 9,000mAh. Thanks to the latest silicon-carbon technology, these companies can now achieve this without increasing the thickness of these phones.

Redmi Likely to Use Silicon-Carbon Battery Technology for Upgraded Batteries

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the sub-brand of a Chinese smartphone manufacturer could be working on a handset that will come with a large battery, ranging between 8,500mAh to 9,000mAh. Weibo users in the comment section have speculated that it the tipster is referring to Xiaomi's subsidiary, Redmi.

It is said to be built using a proprietary technology, which could use an upgraded version of the silicon-carbon composite, the company is said to be attempting to fit this high-capacity battery without affecting the battery cycle life, while keeping the thickness under 8.5mm.

If this claim turns out to be true, the rumoured handset would pack the biggest battery in the company's existing smartphone portfolio. A recent report also suggested that Redmi could soon launch the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro with an 8,000mAh battery pack, a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which features a 7,550mAh battery.

One of Xiaomi's competitors is reportedly working on a handset that would come with a massive 10,000mAh battery, a feat only accomplished by devices with larger real estate, such as tablets. The phone is said to be the Honor Power 2, which is expected to succeed Honor Power. Launched in April, the phone features an 8,000mAh battery using the latest silicon-carbon technology.

It's worth noting that there are other thin phones that use a traditional lithium polymer battery with large battery sizes. Launched on July 16, Honor X70 is one such handset that is 7.96mm in thickness. The 8,300mAh battery of the X70 is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of screen time, up to 15.6 hours of navigation time, and up to 27 hours of “short video” playback, all on a single charge. It supports 80W wired fast charging, too.