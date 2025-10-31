Honor seems to be gearing up for the launch of Honor GT 2 series as a successor to last year's Honor GT. While there's no word from the company about new smartphones, early leaks have shed some light on key specifications and the expected launch timeline of the handsets. The Honor GT 2 is likely to feature flagship-grade Snapdragon chipsets from Qualcomm. The handsets are said to come with a larger battery, and its capacity is said to exceed 9,000mAh. The Honor GT 2 series is expected to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 50-megapixel main sensor on the back.

Honor GT 2 Series Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the launch of Honor GT 2 series will take place before the end of 2025. As per the leak, the upcoming GT-branded smartphones will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The Honor GT 2 lineup is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a metal frame. Another key highlight could be the inclusion of a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is said to come with a 'full level' water resistance rating.

One of the major upgrades tipped for the Honor GT 2 is massive battery capacity. While the exact figure is not mentioned, the tipster has stated in the comment section of the post that the battery capacity could be higher than 9,000mAh, a significant improvement over the 5,300mAh battery found on the Honor GT.

If this leak turns out to be true, this would make the Honor GT 2 one of the smartphones with the largest batteries on the market. The existing Honor GT supports 100W fast charging.

The Honor GT series currently comprises the standard Honor GT and the more expensive Honor GT Pro. Based on this naming strategy, the upcoming generation can be expected to include an Honor GT 2 Pro model as well.

The standard Honor GT features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel macro sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and offers an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The Honor GT Pro is a more premium device with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a triple rear camera setup comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It includes a 50-megapixel front camera and has an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The Honor GT Pro has a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.