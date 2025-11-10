The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to go official early next year as the successor to the Galaxy S25 series. In recent weeks, the company has teased major artificial intelligence (AI), performance, and camera upgrades that are in store for its upcoming flagships. According to a recent report, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will come with upgraded triple rear cameras, including a new 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Both models are expected to get a bump in battery size, too.

Battery, Camera Upgrades on Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+

Citing detailed software analysis, SmartPrix reported that the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will be equipped with a 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel triple rear camera system. Headlining it is reported to be a new 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KGNG main sensor.

The South Korean tech conglomerate was previously rumoured to use a new 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN3 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor in the Galaxy S26 series. The report, however, mentions that Samsung has adjusted its strategy following the reported cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge. Consequently, it will use the same 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor, which has been used previously.

As per the report, Samsung's firmware data reveals a new telephoto camera for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. It is speculated to be a 12-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3LD sensor, replacing the 10-megapixel ISOCELL S5K3K1 unit that we saw on the Galaxy S25 and S25+ models. The new sensor is anticipated to offer improved image quality due to its higher resolution.

The firmware analysis also reportedly reveals that the Galaxy S26 series will come with Samsung's Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, supporting up to 4K 60fps video recording on both front and rear cameras. Since the handsets are rumoured to be powered by Exynos 2600 SoC, this leak indicates that the upcoming chipset may include support for the aforementioned video codec, too.

Lastly, the Galaxy S26 is reported to pack a 4,300mAh battery, a slight upgrade over the 4,000mAh cell in the Galaxy S25. Meanwhile, the Plus model could debut with a 4,900mAh battery.