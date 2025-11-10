Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Camera and Battery Details Leak; Incremental Upgrades Expected

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Camera and Battery Details Leak; Incremental Upgrades Expected

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be powered by Exynos 2600 SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2025 15:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Camera and Battery Details Leak; Incremental Upgrades Expected

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series (pictured) in January this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A 50-megapixel ISOCELL sensor may serve as the main camera on Galaxy S26
  • Samsung is expected to use a new 12-megapixel telephoto lens
  • Galaxy S26 and S26+ could pack 4,300mAh and 4,900mAh batteries
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to go official early next year as the successor to the Galaxy S25 series. In recent weeks, the company has teased major artificial intelligence (AI), performance, and camera upgrades that are in store for its upcoming flagships. According to a recent report, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will come with upgraded triple rear cameras, including a new 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Both models are expected to get a bump in battery size, too.

Battery, Camera Upgrades on Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+

Citing detailed software analysis, SmartPrix reported that the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will be equipped with a 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel triple rear camera system. Headlining it is reported to be a new 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KGNG main sensor.

The South Korean tech conglomerate was previously rumoured to use a new 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN3 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor in the Galaxy S26 series. The report, however, mentions that Samsung has adjusted its strategy following the reported cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge. Consequently, it will use the same 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor, which has been used previously.

As per the report, Samsung's firmware data reveals a new telephoto camera for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. It is speculated to be a 12-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3LD sensor, replacing the 10-megapixel ISOCELL S5K3K1 unit that we saw on the Galaxy S25 and S25+ models. The new sensor is anticipated to offer improved image quality due to its higher resolution.

The firmware analysis also reportedly reveals that the Galaxy S26 series will come with Samsung's Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, supporting up to 4K 60fps video recording on both front and rear cameras. Since the handsets are rumoured to be powered by Exynos 2600 SoC, this leak indicates that the upcoming chipset may include support for the aforementioned video codec, too.

Lastly, the Galaxy S26 is reported to pack a 4,300mAh battery, a slight upgrade over the 4,000mAh cell in the Galaxy S25. Meanwhile, the Plus model could debut with a 4,900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel Watch 4 launches in India, available exclusively online on Flipkart - Smart, Stylish, and Fun
Arc Raiders Reportedly Sells 2.5 Million Copies, Hits 450,000 Concurrent Players on Steam

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Camera and Battery Details Leak; Incremental Upgrades Expected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Aadhaar App Launched for Android and iOS, Brings These Features
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leaked Online; Could Run on This Chipset
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again
  4. Apple May Bring Several New Satellite Connectivity Features to iPhone
  5. Oppo Announces Launch of Reno 15 Series in China for This Date
  6. Galaxy S26 Series Leak Suggests Subtle Camera and Battery Upgrades
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Debuts With Racing-Inspired Design
  8. Microsoft's Future AI Agents Will Behave as Independent Users
  9. iQOO 15 May Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update
  10. Apple MacBook Pro OLED Redesign Expected Only on M6 Pro and M6 Max Versions
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Camera and Battery Details Leak; Incremental Upgrades Expected
  2. Arc Raiders Reportedly Sells 2.5 Million Copies, Hits 450,000 Concurrent Players on Steam
  3. WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Easily Browse Shared Images, Videos and More Shared Across Chat: Report
  4. Microsoft Is Developing New AI Agents for Enterprises That Behave as Independent Users
  5. iQOO 15 to Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update: Report
  6. Apple Reportedly Developing Satellite-Powered Maps, Photo Sharing via Satellite on iPhone
  7. UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App for Android and iOS Users, Makes It Easier to Store and Share ID
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, OLED Display, and More
  9. Apple Will Reportedly Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year to Use Gemini Model for Siri
  10. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Could Launch as OnePlus Ace 6T; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »