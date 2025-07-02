Realme recently confirmed that it will introduce its Realme 15 series in India soon. The lineup will include a base Realme 15 and a Realme 15 Pro. Ahead of the launch, a new report has suggested that the company could also unveil a Realme 15T in the country later this year. Meanwhile, the report hints at the possible launch timeline of the rumoured phone, alongside its colour options. The purported Realme 15T is said to support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Realme 15T India Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Realme 15T will launch in India in August this year, according to a 91Mobiles report. The handset reportedly has the model number RMX5111 IN.

Notably, Realme recently revealed that the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G will launch in India soon. The Pro variant is teased to come with flagship features that were previously exclusive to the Pro+ variant.

Realme 15T Colourways, RAM and Storage Options (Expected)

According to the report, the Realme 15T will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The handset is said to be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium colour options. However, the report did not reveal any other details about the purported smartphone.

Notably, the Realme 14T 5G was launched in India in April. It is priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It is sold in Lightning Purple, Obsidian Black and Surf Green colourways.

The Realme 14T 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6 and carries an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.