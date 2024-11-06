Honor X9c was launched in Malaysia on Tuesday. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is backed by a 6,600mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. According to Honor, the phone comes with a 2m drop resistance as well as an IP65M rating for dust and 360-degree water resistance. The Honor X9c carries an OIS-backed 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The smartphone succeeds the Honor X9b, which was unveiled in India in February this year.

Honor X9c Price

Honor X9c price starts at MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option in Malaysia, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at MYR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 32,500). It is listed on the global website with an 8GB + 256GB configuration as well, but pricing has not been revealed. The phone is offered in three colour options — Jade Cyan, Titanium Black, and Titanium Purple. It is available for pre-orders in Singapore via an online retail store.

Honor X9c Specifications, Features

The Honor X9c sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,700 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits typical brightness, and eye protection features. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with an Adreno A710 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

For optics, the Honor X9c carries a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There's a 16-megapixel sensor up front for selfies. According to the company, the handset is built to withstand up to a 2m drop. It also has an IP65M rating for dust and 360-degree water resistance. The M-rating, the company says, stands for "the ability to resist water exposure even while in motion."

The Honor X9c is backed by a 6,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 162.8 x 75.5 x 7.98mm in size and weighs 189g.