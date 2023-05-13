Technology News

HTC U23 Pro Compatible With Viverse VR Confirmed to Launch on May 18: All Details

The HTC U23 Pro is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 May 2023 18:46 IST
HTC U23 Pro Compatible With Viverse VR Confirmed to Launch on May 18: All Details

Photo Credit: MobileComm

HTC U23 Pro is likely to launch in three colour options

Highlights
  • HTC U23 Pro is likely to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery
  • Reportedly the phone has the model number HTC 2QC9100
  • It is expected to sport a quad rear camera unit

HTC U23 Pro is confirmed to launch globally next week. The Taiwanese smartphone maker recently launched the HTC Wildfire E2 Play, now available in select African markets. The company announced the news of the upcoming U23 model on Saturday. Live images of the smartphone were leaked on a Taiwanese message board earlier this week. The leaked images hinted at certain design elements of the handset. Some screenshots from the leaked live images also suggested key specifications and features of the smartphone.

The company officially announced in a tweet that the HTC U23 Pro will be unveiled on May 18. The teaser of the phone attached to the announcement does not reveal much about it. A mere partial silhouette of a bar smartphone is seen. 

The previously leaked live images showed that the HTC U23 Pro is seen in three colour options — silver, light green and purple. A quad rear camera unit is seen alongside an LED flash unit housed in a rectangular camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel of the phone. A centre-aligned hole-punch slot is seen on top of the display to house the front camera.

The HTC U23 Pro is seen having narrow side bezels with a slightly wide chin and top bezel. The power button and the volume rocker are seen on the right edge of the handset. The bottom edge features the speaker grilles and the USB Type-C port.

The smartphone, as per the poster in the announcement, will be compatible with HTC's Viverse VR platform. Details on how the same would be implemented have not yet been revealed. 

The screenshots of the live images of the HTC U23 Pro suggest that it will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display panel. The leak adds that the smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The quad rear camera unit of the phone is likely to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor. As per the leak, the phone is also said to launch with Android 13 and be backed by a 4,600mAh battery unit.

Google I/O 2023 saw Google tell us repeatedly that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HTC U23 Pro Compatible With Viverse VR Confirmed to Launch on May 18: All Details
