OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website; Expected to Launch Soon: All Details

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 May 2023 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen
  • The phone could sport a a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to launch soon in India. The phone is said to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 model, which was released in July 2021. The upcoming smartphone was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting its imminent India launch. Earlier leaks suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to launch within mid-May to a mid-June timeframe. A new leak has brought forward another information. A tipster suggests that the phone was spotted on the India website of the OnePlus website, thus hinting at a soon-to-arrive release date.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared in a tweet that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G has been spotted on the Indian website of OnePlus. This suggests that the smartphone will launch in India soon. The tipster added that the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is also expected to launch alongside the purported handset.

Featuring a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to come with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera system of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The 16-megapixel sensor is expected to be housed in the front camera.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be priced at a range between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India. Earlier reports tipped that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with 80W wired fast charging support.

The preceding OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The triple rear camera unit of the handset includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with Warp Charge 65W support, which claims to charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 30 minutes.

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G Specifications, oneplus nord 3 india launch, Oneplus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website; Expected to Launch Soon: All Details
