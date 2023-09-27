Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark’s Camera test

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by a 3nm chipset, the A17 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 September 2023 16:43 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark’s Camera test

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max is offered in Black, Blue, Natural, and White colour options

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max sports a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens
  • The phone comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max also has a 12-megapixel periscope camera
Advertisement

iPhone 15 Pro Max, the top-of-the-line smartphone in the iPhone 15 lineup, has ranked second in DxOMark's camera test. The phone launched alongside the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro at the Apple Wonderlust event on September 12. Among the many sub-sections that the handset was marked on, there are multiple categories, including photo, video, zoom, preview and bouquet features.

According to the DxOMark test, the 15 Pro Max scored 154 points and ranked second only behind the Huawei P60 Pro which scored 156 points. The photos captured with the iPhone 15 Pro Max show good brightness and contrast when viewed on an HDR-enabled display.

The test concluded that the iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras also offer an almost-accurate exposure and natural colour and skin tone rendering with fast and accurate autofocus. The phone is also said to offer video stabilisation.

DxOMark states that the new zoom features of the flagship iPhone 15 model tended to be effective in general, but did not have consistency "across all ranges." It added that the handset failed to mitigate "unwanted artefacts, including flare, ghosting, and aliasing" as well as disturbances in low-light photographs.

The preceding iPhone 14 Pro Max secured the ninth position on the scale. The newly launched handset features a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope camera with up to 5x optical zoom performance.

The triple rear camera of the iPhone 14 Pro Max packs a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with a periscope lens. The front camera holds a 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is behind the Huawei P60 Pro, which comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The rear camera units are accompanied by an LED flash and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with Apple's Ceramic Shield material. It is powered by a 3nm chipset, the A17 Pro, and features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone claims to offer a battery life of up to 29 hours, similar to the preceding iPhone 14 Pro Max. It starts in India at Rs. 1,59,900 for the base 256GB storage variant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei P60 Pro

Huawei P60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4815mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3.1
Resolution 1220x2700 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications, iPhone 15 series, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark’s Camera test
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed
  4. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
  5. WhatsApp is Working on These New Colours and Icons for Chats on Android
  6. Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T With Leica Tuned Cameras Debut: Check Price
  7. Itel P55 5G Claims to Be India’s Cheapest 5G Phone: Check Price
  8. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Hints at This Major Performance Improvement
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Sport Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Update Adds Copilot Integration, AI Features to MS Paint and Snipping Tool, More
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark’s Camera test
  3. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating
  4. Gemini Crypto Exchange to Invest Up to Rs. 200 Crore in India as Part of Expansion Plans
  5. WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android
  6. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM Listed on Geekbench
  7. Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Unveiled, Smart Band 8 Globally Launched
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro-Hands-on Images Suggest Matte Glass Finish on Rear Panel
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Series Overheating Issues Not Related to TSMC's 3nm Chip Manufacturing: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Apple’s App Store Missing From List Mobile Storefronts Submitting Filings to China’s CAC Under New Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.