iPhone 15 Pro Max, the top-of-the-line smartphone in the iPhone 15 lineup, has ranked second in DxOMark's camera test. The phone launched alongside the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro at the Apple Wonderlust event on September 12. Among the many sub-sections that the handset was marked on, there are multiple categories, including photo, video, zoom, preview and bouquet features.

According to the DxOMark test, the 15 Pro Max scored 154 points and ranked second only behind the Huawei P60 Pro which scored 156 points. The photos captured with the iPhone 15 Pro Max show good brightness and contrast when viewed on an HDR-enabled display.

The test concluded that the iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras also offer an almost-accurate exposure and natural colour and skin tone rendering with fast and accurate autofocus. The phone is also said to offer video stabilisation.

DxOMark states that the new zoom features of the flagship iPhone 15 model tended to be effective in general, but did not have consistency "across all ranges." It added that the handset failed to mitigate "unwanted artefacts, including flare, ghosting, and aliasing" as well as disturbances in low-light photographs.

The preceding iPhone 14 Pro Max secured the ninth position on the scale. The newly launched handset features a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope camera with up to 5x optical zoom performance.

The triple rear camera of the iPhone 14 Pro Max packs a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with a periscope lens. The front camera holds a 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is behind the Huawei P60 Pro, which comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The rear camera units are accompanied by an LED flash and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with Apple's Ceramic Shield material. It is powered by a 3nm chipset, the A17 Pro, and features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone claims to offer a battery life of up to 29 hours, similar to the preceding iPhone 14 Pro Max. It starts in India at Rs. 1,59,900 for the base 256GB storage variant.

