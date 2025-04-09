Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Be Available in Only Two Markets at Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now expected to launch at the end of May.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Samsung is expected to host an online-only launch for the Galaxy S25 Edge

  • Samsung has not officially announced a launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge
  • Galaxy S25 Edge was first teased in January
  • It is rumoured to be just 5.8mm thick
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was first previewed in January during the Galaxy Unpacked, and ever since the event, we've been hearing a lot about the phone. Most recently, a new leak has surfaced on the Web suggesting its launch timeline and availability. The Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be limited to select regions at launch. The phone is expected to join the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The slim flagship is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Prominent tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched at the end of May. Samsung is said to launch the handset in China and South Korea at first. 

The post doesn't include details about its arrival in India and other global markets, but a broader launch may happen later. A recent leak indicated a May 13 launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge. Early leaks claimed that it would go official on April 15, but Samsung reportedly delayed the launch. The company is expected to host an online-only launch for the handset.

The Galaxy S25 Edge was first teased at the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in January and has since been showcased at MWC 2025. It is likely to arrive as a more expensive and slimmer sibling of Galaxy S25+.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications, Price (Expected)

Samsung is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC on the phone. It could feature 12GB RAM and a 6.6-inch display. The slim phone is said to measure 5.84mm in thickness. Its dual rear camera unit is expected to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary shooter. It will reportedly have a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is said to cost EUR 1,361 (roughly Rs. 1,27,900) for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage model could be sold for EUR 1,487 (roughly Rs. 1,39,800). It could come in Titanium IcyBlue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colourways, like Galaxy S25 Ultra

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

