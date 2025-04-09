Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Key Specifications Revealed; Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Confirmed

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is said to meet IP68 + IP69 certified for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 14:15 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Key Specifications Revealed; Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Confirmed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 Ultra features a quad rear camera unit comprising four 50-megapixel sensors

Highlights
  • The display of Oppo Find X8 Ultra has narrow 1.4mm bezels
  • It ships with ColorOS 15
  • The launch of Oppo Find X8 Ultra will take place on April 10 in China
Oppo is all set to launch the Find X8 Ultra on April 10 in China alongside the Find X8s series. After recently teasing the design, Oppo has now shared most of the key specifications of the upcoming flagship. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is confirmed to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will offer a 2K resolution display and pack a 6,100mAh battery. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera unit comprising four 50-megapixel sensors.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications 

The latest teasers by Oppo confirm that the Find X8 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will have a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to have narrow 1.4mm bezels. It will ship with ColorOS 15 and pack a 6,100mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Like the vanilla Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be IP68 + IP69 certified for dust and water resistance. For optics, the handset will offer a quad rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia LYT-900 1-inch type sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 ultra wide angle camera, 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 telephoto camera and 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor. The new model is said to use Oppo's Lumo image engine.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra launch will take place on April 10 in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). Oppo will also unveil the Find X8s and Find X8s+ smartphones, Watch X2 Mini smartwatch, Pad 4 Pro tablet, and Enco Free 4 earbuds at the same launch event.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is teased to be available in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light (translated from Chinese) shades. It is also available for pre-reservations in China and is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. The top-end variant offers satellite communication.

 

