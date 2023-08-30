Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82 Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate 60 Pro is available in Akawa Sei, Southern Waxy Purple, White Sand Silver, and Yadan Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2023 11:45 IST
Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei China

Huawei Mate 60 Pro price starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,400)

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 60 Pro has a display with three hole-punch cutouts
  • The handset runs on HarmonyOS 4.0 out-of-the-box
  • The Huawei Mate 60 Pro features a triple rear camera setup

Huawei Mate 60 Pro has been silently launched in China. The successor to last year's Huawei Mate 50 Pro, brings several major upgrades including satellite calling support and an LTPO AMOLED display. The handset sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Available in three storage variants, the new handset from the Chinese manufacturer has three hole-punch cutouts at the top of the display housing a selfie camera and the 3D time of flight (ToF) sensor.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro price, availability

Huawei Mate 60 Pro price is set at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,400) for the 12GB + 512GB. Pricing for the 256GB and 1TB storage variants are yet to be announced. It will be sold in Akawa Sei, Southern Waxy Purple, White Sand Silver, and Yadan Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The handset is currently listed for pre-sale via Vmall online store. There's no word from the company on whether these phones will be available in other markets.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on HarmonyOS 4.0, according to the company. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch Full HD+ (1,260 x 2,720 pixels) AMOLED display with LTPO technology. It offers an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It also offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate and supports 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

The handset has three hole-punch cutouts at the top of the display housing a selfie camera and a 3D ToF sensor. It is protected by Huawei's second-generation Kunlun glass, according to the company.

The company hasn't revealed the processor powering the smartphone. The newly launched Huawei Mate 60 Pro packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash housed in a circular camera island. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS support and 3.5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front camera and a 3D depth camera.

Additionally, the phone comes with support for satellite calling enabling users to make calls even without cellular network connectivity. The Huawei Mate 60 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 88W of fast charging, 50W of wireless fast charging, and 20W reverse wireless charging. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 60 Pro specifications, Huawei Mate 60 Pro price, Huawei Mate 60 Pro, Huawei
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses
Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  2. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  3. Nubia's First Phone With a Large 1-Inch Camera Leaks Online: See Image
  4. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  5. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  7. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
  9. Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses
  3. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
  5. Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report
  6. Google Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Enterprise Customers at $30 Monthly Fee
  7. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  8. CoinSwitch Cites Drop in User Queries for Trimming Customer Support Team: Details
  9. Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details
  10. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch Curved LTPO AMOLED Screen, Snapdragon W5 Chip Launched: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.