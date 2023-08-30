Huawei Mate 60 Pro has been silently launched in China. The successor to last year's Huawei Mate 50 Pro, brings several major upgrades including satellite calling support and an LTPO AMOLED display. The handset sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Available in three storage variants, the new handset from the Chinese manufacturer has three hole-punch cutouts at the top of the display housing a selfie camera and the 3D time of flight (ToF) sensor.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro price, availability

Huawei Mate 60 Pro price is set at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,400) for the 12GB + 512GB. Pricing for the 256GB and 1TB storage variants are yet to be announced. It will be sold in Akawa Sei, Southern Waxy Purple, White Sand Silver, and Yadan Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The handset is currently listed for pre-sale via Vmall online store. There's no word from the company on whether these phones will be available in other markets.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on HarmonyOS 4.0, according to the company. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch Full HD+ (1,260 x 2,720 pixels) AMOLED display with LTPO technology. It offers an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It also offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate and supports 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

The handset has three hole-punch cutouts at the top of the display housing a selfie camera and a 3D ToF sensor. It is protected by Huawei's second-generation Kunlun glass, according to the company.

The company hasn't revealed the processor powering the smartphone. The newly launched Huawei Mate 60 Pro packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash housed in a circular camera island. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS support and 3.5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front camera and a 3D depth camera.

Additionally, the phone comes with support for satellite calling enabling users to make calls even without cellular network connectivity. The Huawei Mate 60 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 88W of fast charging, 50W of wireless fast charging, and 20W reverse wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.