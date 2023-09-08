Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Hike Won't Bring Upgrade From 128GB Base Storage Configuration: Report

Earlier reports suggested the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would offer between 256GB and 2TB of inbuilt storage.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 September 2023 12:53 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to succeed last year's Pro models (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a titanium chassis
  • The price of the handset is said to increase by $100 (roughly Rs. 8,300)
  • The iPhone 15 Pro Max may not debut with a base storage upgrade

iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to bring some notable changes over last year's top-of-the-line model — in terms of build quality and hardware improvements — along with a hefty price hike, but the base storage configuration of the handset won't be raised by the company, according to a report. Due to the rumoured use of titanium instead of stainless steel for the external chassis of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max model, the price of Apple's upcoming phone is expected to increase this year.

According to a report by 9to5Mac citing a research note from analysts at TrendForce, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to arrive with 128GB of storage. While the Pro model is rumoured to be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,100), the market research firm claims the price of the iPhone Pro Max will be hiked by 9 percent and start at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,700) or an increase of $100 (roughly Rs. 8,300) over the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Last month, it was reported that prices for both Pro models would increase this year, while they would offer between 256GB and 2TB of storage. However, TrendForce states that both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer up to 1TB of storage, just like their predecessors. Instead, they will reportedly feature 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB on last year's Pro models.

Apple has already confirmed the date of its next launch event — the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, new Apple Watch models, and a refreshed version of the AirPods Pro at its 'Wonderlust' event on September 12.

This year, the company is rumoured to equip its next generation of smartphones with USB Type-C ports for the first time, with reports suggesting they could offer Thunderbolt/ USB 4 support and faster charging at up to 35W. The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a cutting edge A17 Bionic chipset, and an Action button that is said to be programmable.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to feature a titanium chassis which suggests the phone will be more durable and lighter than previous models that were made from stainless steel. Another major upgrade rumoured to make its way to the Pro Max model is a new periscope camera that will offer better optical zoom performance. We will find out more about Apple's upcoming smartphones when the company unveils them at its 'Wonderlust' event on September 12.  

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max price, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15, Apple
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
