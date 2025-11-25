Technology News
English Edition
  • iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Equipped With Same Battery as Flagship iQOO 15

iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Equipped With Same Battery as Flagship iQOO 15

iQOO 15 Mini is expected to feature a 6.31-inch display with a 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display

Highlights
  • iQoo 15 Mini could get metal frame
  • Past rumours suggested MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset on iQOO 15 Mini
  • iQOO 15 was launched in China last month
iQOO 15 launched in China in October with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Now, the company is reportedly gearing up to expand the iQOO 15 lineup with a compact model, dubbed iQOO 15 Mini. A new leak suggests the possible launch timeline and key specifications of this handset. The purported iQOO 15 Mini is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. It is expected to offer a battery capacity similar to the standard iQOO 15. The iQOO 15 Mini could compete with devices like the OnePlus 15T in the compact flagship segment.

iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline, Key Specifications (Expected)

In a Weibo post, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claims that the iQOO 15 Mini will launch around April next year with a small screen. The compact phone is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The flagship iQOO 15 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is currently Qualcomm's most powerful processor. 

The iQOO 15 Mini is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery similar to the standard iQOO 15 model. It is also tipped to feature a metal frame and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Past rumours suggested the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset on the iQOO 15 Mini. It's expected to launch alongside the iQOO 15 Ultra. It is believed to feature a 6.31-inch display with a 1.5K resolution. While other specifications are still under wraps, the device is expected to compete directly with upcoming compact flagships like the OnePlus 15T and Oppo Find X9s. Meanwhile, the iQOO 15 is confirmed to debut in India on November 26.

iQOO 15 was launched in China last month with a starting price tag of CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. In India, it is expected to start at Rs. 72,999.

The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is one of the first smartphones to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The device packs a proprietary Q3 gaming chip, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO 15 has a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. As mentioned, the phone has a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

iQoo 15 Mini, iQoo 15 Mini Specifications, iQoo 15, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

