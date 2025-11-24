Technology News
Huawei Mate X7, Mate 80 Series Colour Options, RAM, Storage Details Revealed Ahead of November 25 Launch

Huawei Mate 80 RS Master Edition will be equipped with 20GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 12:41 IST
Huawei Mate X7, Mate 80 Series Colour Options, RAM, Storage Details Revealed Ahead of November 25 Launch

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate X7 wil feature a redesigned camera module

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X7 will be launched alongside the Huawei Mate 80 series
  • Huawei Mate 80 series includes four smartphones
  • Huawei Mate 80 lineup will offer up to 20GB RAM
Huawei Mate X7 is all set to go official later this week in China. The Chinese tech brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new foldable smartphone in its home country. Huawei has also opened pre-reservations for the Huawei Mate X7 via its official online store in China. The listing and Weibo teasers confirm the colour options, design and RAM and storage details of the upcoming device. It will be released in five different shades. The Huawei Mate X7 will be unveiled alongside the Huawei Mate 80 series. The Huawei Mate 80 lineup will offer up to 20GB of RAM.

Huawei Mate X7 Confirmed to Debut Alongside Mate 80 Series

The Huawei Mate X7 will be introduced in China on November 25. The launch event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through Vmall in China. The listing shows five colour options — Huanyu Hong (maroon), Phantom Purple, Obsidian Black, Yun Jin Lan (blue), and Yunjin White (translated from Chinese).

The standard version of Huawei Mate X7 will be available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. The phone will be offered in a special Collector's Edition with 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants.

huawei mate x7 Huawei Mate X7

The Huawei Mate X7 sports a redesigned camera layout, marking a shift from the circular ring-style camera module seen on its predecessors. It's confirmed to introduce new AI-powered features. Rumours suggest the device will get a 7.95-inch 2K inner display and could be powered by the Kirin 9030 chipset.

Huawei Mate 80 Series RAM and Storage Details

The Huawei Mate 80 series is also scheduled to go official during the same launch event. The lineup is confirmed to include Huawei Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, Mate 80 Pro Max, and Mate 80 RS Master Edition models.

The Huawei Mate 80 is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. The Mate 80 Pro will also be offered in these options, alongside an additional 16GB + 1TB variant. Both models are confirmed to be available in Dawn Gold, Obsidian Black, Snowy White, and Spruce Green (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max is listed in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations, and Aurora Blue, Polar Night Black, Polar Silver and Polar Day Gold (translated from Chinese) finishes. The Mate 80 RS Master Edition, on the other hand, will be available in 20GB + 512GB and 20GB + 1TB RAM and storage options with Dark Black, Hibiscus and Pure White (translated from Chinese) colours.

Further reading: Huawei Mate X7, Huawei Mate X7 Specifications, Huawei Mate 80, Huawei Mate 80 Pro, Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

