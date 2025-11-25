Huawei Mate 80 series was launched in China at the company's latest hardware launch event alongside the Mate X7 foldable and the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design. The latest additions to the Mate series of smartphones are the Huawei Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, Mate 80 Pro Max, and Mate 80 RS Master Edition. These models are available in multiple colour options and are equipped with Kirin chipsets, as well as up to 20GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. They ship with the HarmonyOS 6.0 operating system. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS Master Edition run on the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset and carry a 6,000mAh battery.

Huawei Mate 80 Series Price, Availability

The Huawei Mate 80 is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 65,000) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 69,000), respectively.

Price of Huawei Mate 80 Pro is set at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 75,000), CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 81,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 87,000) for the 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage models, respectively. It is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,500) for the 16GB + 1TB variant. Both models are available in Dawn Gold, Obsidian Black, Snowy White, and Spruce Green (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max costs CNY 7,999 and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,13,000) for the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is offered in Aurora Blue, Polar Night Black, Polar Silver and Polar Day Gold (translated from Chinese) finishes.

Finally, the Huawei Mate 80 RS Master Edition is priced at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) and CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,63,000) for the 20GB + 512GB and 20GB + 1TB RAM and storage options, respectively. It comes in Dark Black, Hibiscus and Pure White (translated from Chinese) colours.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max runs on HarmonyOS 6.0 and features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,320x2,848 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has second-generation Kunlun glass protection.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max has a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset. For optics, the handset has a rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor with variable f/1.4 – f/4.0 aperture and OIS. The camera setup also includes a 40-megapixel RYYB ultra wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel macro telephoto RYYB camera and a 50-megapixel RYYB telephoto camera. The rear camera unit also includes a second-generation red maple primary colour camera.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Huawei

For selfies and video chats, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera alongside a 3D depth-sensing camera. It has an IP68+IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, BeiDou, Galileo, Navic, GPS, AGPS, QZSS, Glonass, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, attitude sensor, camera laser autofocus sensor, colour temperature sensor, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, Infrared sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted display fingerprint scanner for authentication. It supports 3D face recognition.

Huawei has packed a 6,000mAh battery in the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max that supports 100W fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging. The battery also supports 18W wired reverse charging.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro, Huawei Mate 80 Specifications

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro and Huawei Mate 80 have the same OS, SIM, selfie camera and screen type as the Pro Max model. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro and Mate 80 have a 6.75-inch screen with second-generation Kunlun Glass protection. The standard model runs on a Kirin 9020 Pro chip, while the Pro model has a Kirin 9030 Pro chip under the hood. The 12GB RAM variant of Mate 80 Pro runs on the Kirin 9030 chipset.

Huawei Mate 80

Photo Credit: Huawei

For optics, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro has a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor with variable f/1.4 – f/4.0 aperture, 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 48-megapixel macro telephoto camera and a second-generation red maple primary colour camera.

The Huawei Mate 80's rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with RYYB sensor and f1.4 to f4.0 variable aperture, 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a second-generation red maple primary colour camera. Sensors and connectivity options are nearly identical to the Pro Max variant.

Both Huawei Mate 80 Pro and Mate 80 have an IP68+IP69-rated build. They carry a 5,500mAh battery. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro supports 100W wired fast charging, 80W wireless charging support and 18W wired reverse charging. The standard model, in contrast, supports 66W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 5W wired reverse charging.

Huawei Mate 80 RS Master Edition Specifications

The Huawei Mate 80 RS Master Edition offers the same SIM, OS, and selfie camera as the Huawei Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro and Mate 80 Pro Max models. It has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,320x2,848 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and has third-generation basalt tempered Kunlun glass protection.

Huawei Mate 80 RS Master Edition

Photo Credit: Huawei

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate 80 RS Master Edition has a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, paired with 20GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. The camera setup is also similar to the Mate 80 siblings, with a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor with variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel macro telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The rear camera unit also boasts a second-generation red maple colour camera.

Connectivity options and water and dust resistance ratings of the Huawei Mate 80 RS Master Edition are similar to the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max, as are the sensors. This special edition phone has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, 80W wireless fast charging, 18W wired reverse charging and wireless reverse charging.