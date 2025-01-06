Huawei Enjoy 70X was launched in China last week as a successor to the Huawei Enjoy 60X, which debuted in April 2023. The new Enjoy series phone is offered in four different colour options and runs on HarmonyOS 4.2. Huawei offers a 6.78-inch screen with up to 120Hz on the Enjoy 70X. It supports satellite messaging in China and has a water-resistant IP64 build. The Huawei Enjoy 70X has a 6,100 mAh battery that supports 40W wired charging.

Huawei Enjoy 70X Price

Price of Huawei Enjoy 70X is set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the high-end 8GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The smartphone is currently available for purchase in China via Vmall. It is offered in Gold Black, Lake Blue, Snow White, and Spruce colour options.

Huawei Enjoy 70X Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 70X runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,224x2,700 pixels) AMOLED display with 437ppi pixel density and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen has Aluminosilicate glass protection as well. As usual, Huawei hasn't officially revealed the processor of the Huawei Enjoy 70X. It is expected to have a Kirin 8000A 5G chipset under the hood.

For photos and videos, the Huawei Enjoy 70X flaunts a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Huawei Enjoy 70X comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, onboard storage options. The handset offers Beidou satellite messaging functionality in China that allows users to send and receive text messages and images through satellite connectivity.

Other connectivity options on the Huawei Mate 70X include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, Skyline, BeiDou, Galileo, GPS, AGPS, QZSS, Glonass, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, and proximity light sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Huawei has packed a 6,100mAh battery in the Huawei Mate 70X that supports 40W fast charging. It is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. The phone measures 164x74.88x7.98mm and weighs around 189 grams.