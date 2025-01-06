Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Enjoy 70X With 6,100mAh Battery, Satellite Messaging Feature Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 70X With 6,100mAh Battery, Satellite Messaging Feature Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 70X has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,224x2,700 pixels) AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 12:10 IST
Huawei Enjoy 70X With 6,100mAh Battery, Satellite Messaging Feature Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 70X has IP64-rated for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Huawei has launched the Enjoy 70X smartphone in China
  • Huawei Enjoy 70X features a dual camera setup on the back
  • The battery supports 40W wired charging
Advertisement

Huawei Enjoy 70X was launched in China last week as a successor to the Huawei Enjoy 60X, which debuted in April 2023. The new Enjoy series phone is offered in four different colour options and runs on HarmonyOS 4.2. Huawei offers a 6.78-inch screen with up to 120Hz on the Enjoy 70X. It supports satellite messaging in China and has a water-resistant IP64 build. The Huawei Enjoy 70X has a 6,100 mAh battery that supports 40W wired charging.

Huawei Enjoy 70X Price

Price of Huawei Enjoy 70X is set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the high-end 8GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The smartphone is currently available for purchase in China via Vmall. It is offered in Gold Black, Lake Blue, Snow White, and Spruce colour options.

Huawei Enjoy 70X Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 70X runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,224x2,700 pixels) AMOLED display with 437ppi pixel density and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen has Aluminosilicate glass protection as well. As usual, Huawei hasn't officially revealed the processor of the Huawei Enjoy 70X. It is expected to have a Kirin 8000A 5G chipset under the hood.

For photos and videos, the Huawei Enjoy 70X flaunts a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Huawei Enjoy 70X comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, onboard storage options. The handset offers Beidou satellite messaging functionality in China that allows users to send and receive text messages and images through satellite connectivity.

Other connectivity options on the Huawei Mate 70X include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, Skyline, BeiDou, Galileo, GPS, AGPS, QZSS, Glonass, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, and proximity light sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Huawei has packed a 6,100mAh battery in the Huawei Mate 70X that supports 40W fast charging. It is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. The phone measures 164x74.88x7.98mm and weighs around 189 grams.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Huawei Enjoy 70X, Huawei Enjoy 70X Price, Huawei Enjoy 70X Specifications, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ather 450 2025 Models With Multi-Mode Traction Control System Launched: Price, Specifications
Qubo Q600 Smart Air Purifier Review: Minimalistic
Huawei Enjoy 70X With 6,100mAh Battery, Satellite Messaging Feature Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  2. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  3. Ather Unveils 2025 450 Series With a Multi-Mode Traction Control System
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  5. Google Play, App Store Reportedly Remove Multiple VPN Apps in India
  6. Bitcoin Trades Close to $100,000, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
#Latest Stories
  1. Draft Data Protection Rules Mandate Due Diligence, Explicit Consent for Processing Children's Data
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options
  3. iPhone Supplier TDK Rolls Out New Batteries to Keep Pace With AI
  4. Aaragan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Online
  5. Rifle Club OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Vijayaraghavan’s Thriller
  6. Zero Day OTT Release Date: Robert De Niro’s Netflix Political Thriller to Stream on This Date
  7. Solo Leveling Season 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $100,000, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
  10. Google Play Store, Apple's App Store Remove Multiple VPN Applications in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »