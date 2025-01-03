Technology News
English Edition

Huawei's Next-Generation Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Run on Kirin 9020 Chipset

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on a Kirin 9010 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 17:24 IST
Huawei's Next-Generation Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Run on Kirin 9020 Chipset

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on HarmonyOS 4.2

Highlights
  • Huawei launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design last year
  • It arrived as the world’s first tri-fold phone
  • Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on an octa-core Kirin 9010 chipset
Advertisement

Huawei launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design in September last year as the world's first triple screen foldable phone. Now, a tipster suggests that the smartphone brand is gearing up to unveil the Huawei Mate XT 2 successor. The leak also reveals the processor of the second-generation tri-fold handset. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on an octa-core Kirin 9010 chipset and houses a 5,600mAh battery.

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo shared alleged details about the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design successor, presumably the Huawei Mate XT 2. As per the tipster, the next generation tri-fold smartphone will run on the latest Kirin 9020 processor. It is also said to use a new camera sensor.

Huawei's Kirin 9020 SoC will be a notable upgrade over the chipset used in the Mate XT Ultimate Design. The new silicon arrived as a successor to the Kirin 9010 and is currently used in the Huawei Mate 70 series.

Huawei unveiled the Mate XT Ultimate Design in September last year with a starting price tag of CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is not available in markets outside China right now.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and has a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED main screen. Folding the screen once turns it into a 7.9-inch display, while a second fold will make it a 6.4-inch screen.

As mentioned, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is powered by a Kirin 9010 chipset. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom and OIS. It boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the display .The tri-fold carries a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
KuCoin Launches New Pay Feature That Enables UPI-Like Payments via QR Codes

Related Stories

Huawei's Next-Generation Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Run on Kirin 9020 Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  2. Hyundai Unveils Creta Electric in India With 473KM Claimed Range
  3. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Goes Official
  5. HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  6. Moto G05 to Launch in India on January 7; Specifications Revealed
  7. GTA 6 Could Generate Over $1 Billion From Pre-Orders Alone, Analysts Say
  8. Origin of a Fast Radio Burst Detected by Scientists With This New Method
#Latest Stories
  1. New DNA Analysis Sheds Light on Post-Roman Migration and Anglo-Saxon Influence in Britain
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of January 7 Launch
  3. Huawei's Next-Generation Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Run on Kirin 9020 Chipset
  4. Scientists Find the Origin of a Mysterious Fast Radio Burst With a Unique Technique
  5. American Burying Beetle Experiences Population Rise in Nebraska's Loess Canyons
  6. Honor Magic 6 Pro Gets MagicOS 9 Update With AI Translate and More Features in India
  7. KuCoin Launches New Pay Feature That Enables UPI-Like Payments via QR Codes
  8. Shenzhou-15 Spacecraft Debris Burns Over Los Angeles During Uncontrolled Reentry
  9. Hugging Face Introduces Smolagents Library to Build AI Agents With Open-Source LLMs
  10. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Date Set For January 9; RAM, Storage Configurations Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »