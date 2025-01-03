Huawei launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design in September last year as the world's first triple screen foldable phone. Now, a tipster suggests that the smartphone brand is gearing up to unveil the Huawei Mate XT 2 successor. The leak also reveals the processor of the second-generation tri-fold handset. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on an octa-core Kirin 9010 chipset and houses a 5,600mAh battery.

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo shared alleged details about the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design successor, presumably the Huawei Mate XT 2. As per the tipster, the next generation tri-fold smartphone will run on the latest Kirin 9020 processor. It is also said to use a new camera sensor.

Huawei's Kirin 9020 SoC will be a notable upgrade over the chipset used in the Mate XT Ultimate Design. The new silicon arrived as a successor to the Kirin 9010 and is currently used in the Huawei Mate 70 series.

Huawei unveiled the Mate XT Ultimate Design in September last year with a starting price tag of CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is not available in markets outside China right now.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and has a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED main screen. Folding the screen once turns it into a 7.9-inch display, while a second fold will make it a 6.4-inch screen.

As mentioned, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is powered by a Kirin 9010 chipset. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom and OIS. It boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the display .The tri-fold carries a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support.