Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition was launched by the company in China on Friday. The new model debuts as the fourth entrant in the company's Nova 14 series. The Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition comes in three colourways with a 5,500mAh battery and support for 66W fast charging. It has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and offers an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition Price

Pricing for the Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 256GB model, while the 512GB storage model costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000). It is available in Feather Sand Black, Frost White and Ice Blue colourways. It will go on sale in China starting October 24, via the company's Vmall store.

Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition runs on HarmonyOS 5.1 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084×2,412 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 395ppi pixel density, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display is touted to deliver 1,100 nits of brightness.

For optics, the Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition has a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens. On the front, it has a single 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, BeiDou, Galileo, GPS, AGPS, QZSS, Glonass, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, compass, flicker sensor, gyroscope, gravity sensor, Infrared sensor, and proximity light sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition has an IP65 rating build for dust and water resistance. It has a 5,500mAh battery with 66W charging support. It measures 161.73×75.48×7.18mm and weighs around 192g.