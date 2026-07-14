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  • Huawei Pura 90s Pro, Pura 90s Pro Max Launched With Kirin 9030S Chip, 6,000mAh Batteries: Price, Features

Huawei Pura 90s Pro, Pura 90s Pro Max Launched With Kirin 9030S Chip, 6,000mAh Batteries: Price, Features

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro sports a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display, while the Pura 90s Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch LTPO OLED panel.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 19:52 IST
Huawei Pura 90s Pro, Pura 90s Pro Max Launched With Kirin 9030S Chip, 6,000mAh Batteries: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings

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Highlights
  • Huawei Pura 90s Pro series ships with EMUI 16
  • Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max supports 100W wired charging
  • Huawei Pura 90s Pro series is now available in Malaysia
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Huawei has expanded its global smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max. Unveiled at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the new handsets share the Kirin 9030S chipset, EMUI 16 software and 6,000mAh batteries, while differing in display size, camera hardware and charging speeds. According to the company's official website, both smartphones also offer IP68 and IP69 ratings, wired and wireless fast charging, and are initially available for customers in Malaysia.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro, Pura 90s Pro Max Price, Availability

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro is available at MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs. 87,200) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option costs MYR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 94,200). Huawei has priced the Pura 90s Pro Max with 12GB + 512GB storage at MYR 4,899 (roughly Rs. 1,15,400).

Buyers can choose the Pura 90s Pro in Guava Soda, Orange Soda, Coconut White and Mulberry Black finishes. The Pura 90s Pro Max is offered in Blush Gold, Orange Ocean, Blaze Purple and Graphite Black. Both models can now be pre-ordered in Malaysia, and Huawei says they will reach additional global markets over the coming months.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro, Pura 90s Pro Max Features, Specifications

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro sports a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2,760 x 1,256 pixels, while the Pura 90s Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch LTPO OLED panel with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,308 pixels. Both displays support a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, a pixel density of 460ppi and high-frequency PWM dimming.

The smartphones are powered by Huawei's Kirin 9030S octa-core processor and run EMUI 16. The Pura 90s Pro is available with 12GB of RAM paired with either 256GB or 512GB of storage, while the Pura 90s Pro Max comes in a single 12GB + 512GB configuration.

Huawei has integrated its Celia AI assistant into EMUI 16. It supports route planning, attraction recommendations, ride booking, schedule management, reminders, voice calls and several system functions.

For photography, the Huawei Pura 90s Pro features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12.5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel macro telephoto camera, while the Pura 90s Pro Max swaps the latter two for a 40-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. Both smartphones include a 13-megapixel autofocus selfie camera and support True-to-Colour Camera 2.0, AI Composition, AI De-glare, 4x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The Pura 90s Pro also supports macro photography from as close as 5cm.

Huawei has equipped both smartphones with stereo speakers featuring Huawei Histen audio technology. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NearLink E2.0, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS with L1 and L5 dual-band positioning, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC. They also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and several additional motion and environmental sensors.

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max pack 6,000mAh batteries. The Pura 90s Pro supports 66W wired Huawei SuperCharge and 50W wireless Huawei SuperCharge, while the Pura 90s Pro Max offers 100W wired and 80W wireless Huawei SuperCharge.

Both smartphones carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Pura 90s Pro Max also features Huawei's anti-reflective Kunlun glass, which the company says reduces light reflection by 70 percent, improves scratch resistance by 16 times, increases drop resistance by 25 times and extends the anti-fingerprint coating lifespan by 200 percent.

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro measures 157.8 x 74.5 x 8.2mm and weighs approximately 213.5g. The Pura 90s Pro Max measures 164 x 77.1 x 8.1mm and weighs approximately 230.5g.

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Further reading: Huawei Pura 90s Pro, Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max, Huawei Pura 90s Pro Price, Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max Price, Huawei Pura 90s Pro Launch, Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max Launch, Huawei Pura 90s Pro Features, Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max Features, Huawei, Huawei Pura 90s Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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