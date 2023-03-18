Technology News

Huawei Replaced Over 13,000 Parts Hit by US Trade Sanctions, Says Founder

Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been a target of successive rounds of US export controls.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 March 2023 11:34 IST
Huawei Replaced Over 13,000 Parts Hit by US Trade Sanctions, Says Founder

Huawei has been putting in efforts to bounce back from US trade restrictions

Highlights
  • US banned the sale of new Huawei equipment in the country last year
  • Ren made the remarks in a talk to Chinese technology experts
  • At MWC 2023 Barcelona, Huawei protested by obscuring origin of chip parts

Huawei's founder said that the company has replaced more than 13,000 parts in its products that were hit by US trade sanctions, according to a transcript of a speech posted on Friday by a Chinese university.

According to the transcript posted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said Huawei had over the past three years replaced the 13,000 components with domestic Chinese substitutes and had redesigned 4,000 circuit boards for it products. He said production of circuit boards had "stabilized."

The remarks, which Reuters could not independently verify, provided a window into Huawei's efforts to bounce back from US trade restrictions. Since 2019, Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls.

Those controls cut off both Huawei's supply of chips from US companies and its access to US technology tools to design its own chips and have them manufactured by partners. The Biden administration last year also banned the sale of new Huawei equipment in the US.

Ren made the remarks in a talk to Chinese technology experts on February 24, the university said. The university posted the transcript on its website on Friday. A US-based Huawei representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Ren said Huawei invested $23.8 billion (roughly Rs. 1,96,425 crore) in R&D in 2022, and "as our profitability improves, we'll continue to increase R&D spending."

The reports come after analysts said that Huawei showed off 5G telecommunications equipment at an industry conference in Barcelona in which all of the chips on its circuit boards had their origins obscured.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Technologies, Ren Zhengfei
'I'm Back', Writes Donald Trump as His First Facebook Post After Two-Year Ban

Related Stories

Huawei Replaced Over 13,000 Parts Hit by US Trade Sanctions, Says Founder
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offers Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: How to Claim
  2. iQoo Neo 8 Series Could Debut Packed With These Features
  3. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  4. Samsung Responds to Allegations About Galaxy S23 Ultra Space Zoom: Report
  5. Infinix Hot 30i Spotted on IMEI, Specifications Tipped: Report
  6. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  7. ChatGPT Plus Subscription for Users in India Rolled Out by OpenAI
  8. Foldable iPhone May Be Able to Protect Its Display From Drops, Suggests Patent
  9. Google Pixel 7a Prototype Reportedly Listed on eBay: Details
  10. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Replaced Over 13,000 Parts Hit by US Trade Sanctions, Says Founder
  2. 'I'm Back', Writes Donald Trump as His First Facebook Post After Two-Year Ban
  3. Identify Cyber Hotspots, Maintain Profile of Cyber Crimes: Parliamentary Panel
  4. India Aims Rs. 24 Lakh Crore Electronics Manufacturing Capability by 2026: MoS IT
  5. Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge
  6. Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
  7. Huawei, ZTE Ban Would Impact Mobile Networks in Germany, Fears German Ministry
  8. iQoo Neo 8 Series Tipped To Feature 1.5K Resolution Flexible Display, 120W Fast Charging
  9. YouTube Restores Donald Trump's Account Months After Meta, Twitter Lifts Suspension on Other Social Media Sites
  10. Infinix Hot 30i Spotted On Google Play Console, Suggested to Get Unisoc T606 SoC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.