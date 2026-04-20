The Huawei Pura 90 series was launched in China on Monday. The latest lineup comprises three models — Huawei Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro, and Pura 90 Pro Max. All of the latest Huawei handsets are powered by the company's proprietary Kirin 9000 series chipsets, with the Pura 90 Pro and Pro Max variants featuring Kirin 9030S SoC under the hood. The Huawei Pura 90 series runs on HarmonyOS 6.1, which has been developed independently of Android.

Huawei Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro, Pura 90 Pro Max Price, Availability

The price of the Huawei Pura 90 begins at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The handset's 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 71,000) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 78,000), respectively.

The standard Pura 90 has a 12GB+256GB version priced at 4699 yuan, 5199 yuan for the 12GB+512GB, and 5699 yuan for the 16GB+512GB version. It will be available for sale on May 9th.

The Pura 90 Pro is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 75,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Its 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants cost CNY 5999 (roughly Rs. 82,000), CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 89,000), and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,02,000), respectively.

The top-of-the-line Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max costs CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 96,000), while the 16GB + 512GB variant retails for CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,02,000). It is also offered with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage, priced at CNY 8,599 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000).

The handsets will be available for purchase in China beginning April 29. The brand has yet to confirm the availability of the Huawei Pura 90 series in other global markets.

Huawei Pura 90 Pro, Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max Specifications

The Huawei Pura 90 Pro sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 460PPI pixel density. The Pro Max variant has a bigger 6.9-inch screen with similar hardware. Both displays come with Huawei's second-generation “Kunlun” glass protection.

The Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max are powered by the brand's proprietary Kirin 9030S chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. They run on HarmonyOS 6.1.

On the camera front, both models get a triple rear camera unit. The Huawei Pura 90 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel macro telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 8x optical quality zoom, and a 12.5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro Max variant, meanwhile, gets a higher-end 50-megapixel primary camera that uses LOFIC technology. It is paired with a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter with an RYYB sensor that offers better low-light performance.

Both phones sport a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/1.3 aperture for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options on the Huawei Pura 90 Pro and 90 Pro Max include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.

The Huawei Pura 90 Pro and Pro Max models come with 6,000mAh batteries. The Pro variant supports wired and wireless charging at 66W and 55W, respectively, while the Pro Max supports faster 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. Both phones also support wired reverse charging.

The Huawei Pura 90 Pro measures 157.8 x 74.5 x 8.2mm and tips the scales at 213.5g. The Pura 90 Pro Max, meanwhile, comes in at 164 x 77.1 x 8.1mm and weighs about 230.5g. Both phones get IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Huawei Pura 90 Specifications

The vanilla Huawei Pura 90 has a 6.8-inch full HD+ (1,320 x 2,856 pixels) OLED screen with the same refresh rate, pixel density, and drop protection as the Pro and Pro Max variants. It is powered by the Kirin 9010S chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the handset has a triple rear camera unit. It includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12.5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. Like the Pro and Pro Max models, the Huawei Pura 90 has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter, too.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Pura 90 are identical to those of the Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset also supports reverse wired charging at 5W. It measures 163.1 x 78.1 x 7.0mm and weighs about 210g.