The Huawei Pura 90 series is scheduled to be launched in China on April 20. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise four phones, including the Pura 90 Pro Max and the Pura X Max, with the latter being a foldable. Ahead of their anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked key specifications of the Huawei Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro, and Pura 90 Pro Max. The handsets are expected to differ in terms of display size, battery capacity, and camera hardware.

Huawei Pura 90 Series Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Bald Panda (translated from Chinese), the vanilla Huawei Pura 90 may sport a 6.84-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to be paired with a 6,500mAh battery. The handset is said to maintain a relatively slim profile at 6.9mm thickness and tip the scales at around 203g.

The Huawei Pura 90 Pro, meanwhile, is tipped to come with a slightly smaller 6.59-inch 1.5K flat display and a 6,000mAh battery* However, it is said to be thicker at 8.3mm and heavier at 219g compared to the standard model.

The top-of-the-line Huawei 90 Pura Pro Max may sport a 6.87-inch display with the same 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to pack the same 6,000mAh battery as the Pura 90 Pro. In terms of dimensions, it may measure 8.5mm and tip the scales at 232g.

A previous leak by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggests that the Huawei 90 Pura Pro and Pro Max models could offer camera improvements over their predecessors. The Pro variant is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, accompanied by a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. A multispectral sensor is also said to be part of the setup.

Meanwhile, the Pura 90 Pro Max could replace the 50-megapixel telephoto unit with a 200-megapixel periscope camera with long-range zoom capabilities. Both models are tipped to retain similar primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

The Pro variants are also expected to be powered by a new “9 series” chipset, alongside IP68-rated dust and water resistance and support for 2D face recognition. Battery capacity of the Huawei 90 Pro and Pro Max models could be around the 6,000mAh mark.