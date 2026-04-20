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Huawei Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch

The top-of-the-line Huawei 90 Pura Pro Max may sport a 6.87-inch display with a 1.5K resolution.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2026 12:06 IST
Huawei Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max will be available in black, gold, green, orange and purple colourways

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Highlights
  • Huawei Pura 90 is tipped to feature a 6.84-inch 1.5K flat display
  • Pura 90 Pro may include a 50MP primary and a 50MP telephoto camera
  • Huawei Pura 90 series is set to launch in China on April 20
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The Huawei Pura 90 series is scheduled to be launched in China on April 20. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise four phones, including the Pura 90 Pro Max and the Pura X Max, with the latter being a foldable. Ahead of their anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked key specifications of the Huawei Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro, and Pura 90 Pro Max. The handsets are expected to differ in terms of display size, battery capacity, and camera hardware.

Huawei Pura 90 Series Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Bald Panda (translated from Chinese), the vanilla Huawei Pura 90 may sport a 6.84-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to be paired with a 6,500mAh battery. The handset is said to maintain a relatively slim profile at 6.9mm thickness and tip the scales at around 203g.

The Huawei Pura 90 Pro, meanwhile, is tipped to come with a slightly smaller 6.59-inch 1.5K flat display and a 6,000mAh battery* However, it is said to be thicker at 8.3mm and heavier at 219g compared to the standard model.

The top-of-the-line Huawei 90 Pura Pro Max may sport a 6.87-inch display with the same 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to pack the same 6,000mAh battery as the Pura 90 Pro. In terms of dimensions, it may measure 8.5mm and tip the scales at 232g.

A previous leak by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggests that the Huawei 90 Pura Pro and Pro Max models could offer camera improvements over their predecessors. The Pro variant is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, accompanied by a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. A multispectral sensor is also said to be part of the setup.

Meanwhile, the Pura 90 Pro Max could replace the 50-megapixel telephoto unit with a 200-megapixel periscope camera with long-range zoom capabilities. Both models are tipped to retain similar primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

The Pro variants are also expected to be powered by a new “9 series” chipset, alongside IP68-rated dust and water resistance and support for 2D face recognition. Battery capacity of the Huawei 90 Pro and Pro Max models could be around the 6,000mAh mark.

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Further reading: Huawei Pura 90, Huawei Pura 90 Pro, Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max, Huawei Pura 90 Specifications, Huawei Pura 90 Pro Specifications, Huawei
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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