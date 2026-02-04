Samsung appears to be preparing a wider rollout for a new foldable smartphone that could debut as the Galaxy Wide Fold. Multiple variants of the device have surfaced in the GSMA IMEI database, hinting at launches across Korea, China, the US, Canada, and global markets. The listings suggest Samsung plans broader availability rather than a limited release, while earlier reports link the model to a wider Galaxy Z Fold design expected in 2026 for its future foldable lineup.

Samsung Could Be Preparing to Launch the Galaxy Wide Fold Globally

According to an updated report by Smartprix, multiple variants of a mysterious Samsung foldable with the model number SM-F971, expected to be the Galaxy Wide Fold, have surfaced in the GSMA IMEI database.

The IMEI listings show different regional variants of the same device, including SM-F971N for Korea, SM-F9710 for China, SM-F971U and SM-F971U1 for the US, SM-F971W for Canada, and SM-F971B for global markets. This broad coverage suggests Samsung may sell the device beyond a limited or experimental release.

The initial December report from the publication claimed that the SM-F971U model, earlier thought to be the Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE, is likely the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide variant planned for 2026. Notably, the moniker for the anticipated wide variant foldable handset has not yet been confirmed by the company.

A previous report suggests Samsung is planning an initial production run of around one million units for the Wide Fold. This would mark Samsung's largest first-batch output for a special foldable model in recent years and reflects higher confidence compared to past limited releases such as the Galaxy Z Fold SE and the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Early details indicate the Galaxy Wide Fold may feature a shorter and wider cover display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, paired with a near-square inner display created from two joined panels. The device is expected to retain a book-style folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series, but with a wider unfolded layout aimed at productivity and media use.

Reports suggest Samsung could launch the Galaxy Wide Fold alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Z series Unpacked event in the third quarter.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have also recently appeared in the IMEI database with model numbers SM-F976 and SM-F776, and codenames Q8 and B8, respectively.