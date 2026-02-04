Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Appearance on IMEI Database Suggests Global Launch Is on the Cards

Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Appearance on IMEI Database Suggests Global Launch Is on the Cards

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Wide Fold alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 16:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Appearance on IMEI Database Suggests Global Launch Is on the Cards

A Samsung foldable with the model number SM-F971 has reportedly appeared on the IMEI database

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy Wide Fold may debut as a wider Galaxy Z Fold model
  • Samsung could produce one million units of the Galaxy Wide Fold
  • Samsung plans broader release for its new Wide Fold device
Advertisement

Samsung appears to be preparing a wider rollout for a new foldable smartphone that could debut as the Galaxy Wide Fold. Multiple variants of the device have surfaced in the GSMA IMEI database, hinting at launches across Korea, China, the US, Canada, and global markets. The listings suggest Samsung plans broader availability rather than a limited release, while earlier reports link the model to a wider Galaxy Z Fold design expected in 2026 for its future foldable lineup.

Samsung Could Be Preparing to Launch the Galaxy Wide Fold Globally

According to an updated report by Smartprix, multiple variants of a mysterious Samsung foldable with the model number SM-F971, expected to be the Galaxy Wide Fold, have surfaced in the GSMA IMEI database.

The IMEI listings show different regional variants of the same device, including SM-F971N for Korea, SM-F9710 for China, SM-F971U and SM-F971U1 for the US, SM-F971W for Canada, and SM-F971B for global markets. This broad coverage suggests Samsung may sell the device beyond a limited or experimental release.

The initial December report from the publication claimed that the SM-F971U model, earlier thought to be the Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE, is likely the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide variant planned for 2026. Notably, the moniker for the anticipated wide variant foldable handset has not yet been confirmed by the company.

A previous report suggests Samsung is planning an initial production run of around one million units for the Wide Fold. This would mark Samsung's largest first-batch output for a special foldable model in recent years and reflects higher confidence compared to past limited releases such as the Galaxy Z Fold SE and the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Early details indicate the Galaxy Wide Fold may feature a shorter and wider cover display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, paired with a near-square inner display created from two joined panels. The device is expected to retain a book-style folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series, but with a wider unfolded layout aimed at productivity and media use.

Reports suggest Samsung could launch the Galaxy Wide Fold alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Z series Unpacked event in the third quarter. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have also recently appeared in the IMEI database with model numbers SM-F976 and SM-F776, and codenames Q8 and B8, respectively.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold, Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Global Launch, Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Launch Timeline, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Leaked as Handset Bags EEC Certification
Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Appearance on IMEI Database Suggests Global Launch Is on the Cards
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  3. iQOO 15 Ultra With a 7,400mAh Battery Launched at This Price in China
  4. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Confirms Rockstar's Marketing Plans
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe
  6. How Claude Cowork Triggered Massive Software Stock Crash Globally
  7. Astronomers Capture First Detailed View of Hot Gas Swirling Around Black Holes
  8. Oppo Find N6 Bags New Certification, Global Launch Could Take Place Soon
  9. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 6 Could Be Launched Globally
  10. Sony Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII Might Launch Soon in These Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Takes the Wheel as Perseverance Rover Navigates Mars on Its Own
  2. Astronomers Capture First Detailed View of Hot Gas Swirling Around Black Holes
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe
  4. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM
  5. Oppo Find N6 Arrives on NBTC Database, Global Launch Could Take Place Soon
  6. Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage
  7. iQOO 15 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 7,400mAh Battery: Price, Features
  8. GTA 6 Physical Copies Won't Be Delayed, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Clarifies
  9. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Officially Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra International Variant Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »