Technology News
English Edition

India Inks Chip Deal With Singapore as PM Modi Pushes Tech Ambition

While India’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, Singapore has played a significant role in the sector for decades.

By Gao Yuan and Philip J. Heijmans, Bloomberg News | Updated: 5 September 2024 14:09 IST
India Inks Chip Deal With Singapore as PM Modi Pushes Tech Ambition

Photo Credit: Reuters

Singapore is home to some of the largest chip manufacturing plants in Southeast Asia

Highlights
  • PM Modi met Singapore PM Lawrence Wong this week
  • India, Singapore also signed deals around health, medicine
  • India has set up a $21 billion plan to beef up semiconductor capabilities
Advertisement

India and Singapore agreed to ramp up collaboration in semiconductors and digital technologies, seeking a bigger role in a global chip supply chain being reshaped by tensions between the US and China.

During a two-day visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city-state, the countries signed agreements to cultivate talent in chip design and manufacturing and facilitate Singaporean tech investment in India, according to a statement from the Indian government on Thursday. The nations will also work more closely together in cybersecurity, fifth-generation mobile networks, super-computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Singapore, India and Malaysia are among Asian economies that have emerged as beneficiaries of the prolonged US-China chip war that has rattled the global chip market, which is on track to hit $588 billion (roughly Rs. 49,38,478 crore) in sales this year. Both China and western countries are racing to establish stand-alone supply chains to avoid geopolitical risks, creating business opportunities for the industry.

While India's semiconductor industry is in its infancy, Singapore has played a significant role in the sector for decades. The city-state is home to some of the largest chip manufacturing plants in Southeast Asia, hosting international names from NXP Semiconductors NV to Micron Technology Inc. The island nation boasts a legion of chip research and engineering talent as well as abundant venture capital for chip startups.

The tie-up also showcases PM Modi's ambition to turn the world's most populated country into a technology superpower, in which a strong semiconductor ecosystem is crucial. During his trip to Singapore he met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and is expected to meet with other key officials in the city-state. The two nations also signed deals in the areas of health, medicine and skills development.

Closer ties with India in semiconductors would help Singaporean companies to tap into the rapidly growing market in South Asia, Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan told reporters last month. “They know that although Singapore is very small, we have a disproportionate share of global semiconductor manufacturing capability, and they are carefully studying our system in terms of its ecosystem,” he said.

PM Modi's government has set up a $21 billion (roughly Rs. 1,76,367 crore) plan to beef up semiconductor capabilities across the country, with a total of $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,25,976 crore) worth of investment in chipmaking plants announced earlier this year. Singapore's expertise in memory chips and matured logic processors, which are widely used in electronic devices and automobiles, could help India grow its chip industry at a faster pace.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: India, Singapore, Semiconductors, PM Narendra Modi
Hogwarts Legacy Sequel One of 'Biggest Priorities' at Warner Bros., Studio Says
reMarkable Paper Pro Announced as the World’s Thinnest Paper Tablet With a Colour Display and Front Light

Related Stories

India Inks Chip Deal With Singapore as PM Modi Pushes Tech Ambition
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. reMarkable Paper Pro Claims to be the World's Thinnest Colour Paper Tablet
  3. Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. Amazfit GTR 4 New With Larger Display Launched in India: See Price
  5. Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chip Launched
  6. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Gets Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core SoC, 15-Inch Display
  9. Jio Introduces 8th Anniversary Offers With Zomato Gold, OTT Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Reliance Jio Introduces 8th Anniversary Recharge Plan Offers With Zomato Gold, OTT Subscriptions
  3. YouTube Stops Recommending Videos About Weight, Physical Appearance to Teens; Adds New Supervision Feature
  4. US Judge Says Elon Musk's X Must Face Class Action Age Bias Claims Over Mass Layoff
  5. OpenAI Co-Founder Raises $1 Billion for Safety-Focussed AI Startup SSI
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to Debut With 15W Wireless Charging Support, WPC Listing Reveals
  7. Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, 2.8K Display Launched
  8. North Korean Hackers Intensifying Attacks on Crypto Sector, FBI Warns
  9. Gemini 'Upload and Analyse Files' Feature Rolls Out to Specific Google Users
  10. Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »