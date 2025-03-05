Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Indian Smartphone Market Declines, While Apple Records Strong YoY Growth in January 2025: IDC

Indian Smartphone Market Declines, While Apple Records Strong YoY Growth in January 2025: IDC

India’s smartphone market witnessed a 9.7 percent YoY shipments decline in January 2025.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 19:57 IST
Indian Smartphone Market Declines, While Apple Records Strong YoY Growth in January 2025: IDC

Photo Credit: Apple

Vivo’s smartphone shipment declined by 8.1 percent, but it retained its top position

Highlights
  • Apple registered 11.4 percent YoY growth in shipments in January 2025
  • The company also secured its place among the top five smartphone brands
  • Smartphone brands shipped a total of 11.1 million units in January
Advertisement

Apple posted strong year-on-year (YoY) growth numbers in January 2025, according to a report by a market research firm. However, the overall Indian smartphone market witnessed a decline in shipments. The decline is said to be driven by weak consumer demand in the first month of the year. It was also impacted by last year's surplus inventory, the report claimed. Due to its strong shipping numbers, the Cupertino-based tech giant was able to secure a top five position in the market in January.

Indian Smartphone Market Witness a YoY Decline in January 2025

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, posted on LinkedIn, smartphone brands shipped a total of 11.1 million units in January, noting a decline of 9.7 percent compared to the same month in 2024. The decline follows a cyclical dip in the fourth quarter of 2024, also reported by IDC. Notably, in 2024, the Indian smartphone market totalled a four percent YoY growth in shipments.

January was also marked by the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as well as several mid-range smartphones. Despite that, the report claimed that consumer demand remained weak and smartphone makers did not ship a high number of units due to a surplus inventory from late 2024. IDC did not highlight any long term concerns despite these numbers.

Despite launching its flagship smartphone series, Samsung witnessed the biggest YoY decline of 19.5 percent in shipments in January 2025. However, it is noted that the Galaxy S25 series did not go on sale till February 7. Apart from the South Korean tech giant, Vivo noted a YoY decline of 8.1 percent and Realme posted a YoY decline of 5.3 percent in the same period.

Apple emerged as the strongest player in January with a YoY growth of 11.7 percent in shipments. IDC highlighted that the increase in shipments also secured the brand a top-five spot in the Indian smartphone market. This was the fifth consecutive month when the iPhone maker held onto this position.

Oppo was the only other smartphone brand to post positive YoY shipments numbers in January with an increase of 5.3 percent. Despite these numbers, Vivo continues to capture the top market share in India, followed by Samsung, Oppo, Apple, and Realme, respectively.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Indian Smartphone Industry, Indian Smartphone market, IDC, Apple, Vivo, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WhatsApp Said to Be Working On a Redesigned Meta AI Interface on Android
MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India

Related Stories

Indian Smartphone Market Declines, While Apple Records Strong YoY Growth in January 2025: IDC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  5. Android 16 Will Be Released in June, Google Official Reportedly Confirms
  6. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  7. Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription from Prepaid Recharge Plans
  8. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Announces Unified Beta Testing Program for PS5 and PC Games, Console Features and More
  2. Indian Smartphone Market Declines, While Apple Records Strong YoY Growth in January 2025: IDC
  3. Donald Trump Set to Host the US’ First Crypto Summit on March 7, Web3 Leaders Confirm Invitation
  4. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp Said to Be Working On a Redesigned Meta AI Interface on Android
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Over Galaxy Z Flip 6
  7. ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets
  8. Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased
  9. Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans
  10. Cohere for AI Releases Open-Source Aya Vision Models for Computer Vision-Based Tasks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »